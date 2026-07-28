'I felt that was kind of rude': BTS Jung Kook calls out fans for shoving camera in his face

On July 27, BTS' Jung Kook said on Weverse live that fans should respect personal space. He shared that polite photo requests are okay, but shoving a camera in his face at a bakery was rude.

BTS member Jung Kook spoke to fans during a Weverse live on July 27. He asked people to respect personal space and shared two recent experiences to explain why. He said being polite makes interactions better for both fans and artists.

What happened at the bakery

Jung Kook said he went to a bakery to buy bread. While he was there, someone suddenly put a camera right in front of his face. He called the behaviour rude. 'I don't care how old you are or where you're from, just shoving a camera in someone's face like that, I felt that was kind of rude,' he said.

He added that fans who ask politely first are the ones he enjoys meeting most. He also mentioned an earlier moment the same day. After watching the Korean film Hope, fans outside the theatre asked him for photos respectfully. He said yes and took pictures with them.

Jung Kook on fans and personal choices

He has previously discussed boundaries. Fans repeatedly urged him to go to bed during a live performance in June following BTS's Madrid show. Although he acknowledges the worry, Jung Kook stated that it is up to him to decide.

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BTS world tour resumes in August

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are the seven members of BTS. On August 1, the trio will resume their global tour with two performances at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium. Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto, and Chicago are additional August dates.