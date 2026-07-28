FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran and US giving a chance to diplomacy after two weeks of conflict?

Iran and US giving a chance to diplomacy after two weeks of conflict?

Explained: What are Pellet Guns? Why has its use at Jantar Mantar sparked human rights debate

What are Pellet Guns? Inside crowd-control weapon used during CJP protest

E20 Row: What Nitin Gadkari claimed in Bombay High Court suit and why? Next hearing on Aug 5

E20 Row: What Nitin Gadkari claimed in Bombay High Court suit and why?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'I felt that was kind of rude': BTS Jung Kook calls out fans for shoving camera in his face

On July 27, BTS' Jung Kook said on Weverse live that fans should respect personal space. He shared that polite photo requests are okay, but shoving a camera in his face at a bakery was rude.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 01:41 PM IST

'I felt that was kind of rude': BTS Jung Kook calls out fans for shoving camera in his face
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BTS member Jung Kook spoke to fans during a Weverse live on July 27. He asked people to respect personal space and shared two recent experiences to explain why. He said being polite makes interactions better for both fans and artists.

What happened at the bakery

Jung Kook said he went to a bakery to buy bread. While he was there, someone suddenly put a camera right in front of his face. He called the behaviour rude. 'I don't care how old you are or where you're from, just shoving a camera in someone's face like that, I felt that was kind of rude,' he said.

He added that fans who ask politely first are the ones he enjoys meeting most. He also mentioned an earlier moment the same day. After watching the Korean film Hope, fans outside the theatre asked him for photos respectfully. He said yes and took pictures with them.

Jung Kook on fans and personal choices

He has previously discussed boundaries. Fans repeatedly urged him to go to bed during a live performance in June following BTS's Madrid show. Although he acknowledges the worry, Jung Kook stated that it is up to him to decide.

Also read: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli get stern warning ahead of ODI World Cup 2027: 'Can't take one or two games'

BTS world tour resumes in August

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are the seven members of BTS. On August 1, the trio will resume their global tour with two performances at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium. Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto, and Chicago are additional August dates.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran and US giving a chance to diplomacy after two weeks of conflict?
Iran and US giving a chance to diplomacy after two weeks of conflict?
Explained: What are Pellet Guns? Why has its use at Jantar Mantar sparked human rights debate
What are Pellet Guns? Inside crowd-control weapon used during CJP protest
E20 Row: What Nitin Gadkari claimed in Bombay High Court suit and why? Next hearing on Aug 5
E20 Row: What Nitin Gadkari claimed in Bombay High Court suit and why?
Pawan Kalyan's wife asks fans to call her Anna Konidala: 'That's my name'
Pawan Kalyan's wife asks fans to call her Anna Konidala
'I felt that was kind of rude': BTS Jung Kook calls out fans for shoving camera in his face
'I felt that was kind of rude': BTS Jung Kook calls out fans
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement