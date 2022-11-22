Search icon
'I don't write stories, I steal them', says RRR, Baahubali writer V Vijayendra Prasad at IFFI 2022

Baahubali writer V Vijayendra Prasad talked about how he keeps his audience in mind while writing a story at ‘The Master’s Writing Process’ workshop

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Credit:@rajeshkasakani/Twitter

V Vijayendra Prasad, who is a renowned film-maker and screenwriter, has worked for films including  Baahubali, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Magadheera. He was among the personalities from the Indian film industry who received honours during the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

He also held a workshop on the margins of the event titled ‘The Master’s Writing Process’ where he talked about his journey. He mentioned, “I did everything possible to earn a living including agriculture before becoming a writer. The writing came much later in life.”

He further talked about how he keeps his audience in mind while writing a story. He stated, “I always try to create a hunger within the audience for my story and characters and that drives me to create something unique and appealing.”

While talking about his screenwriting style, Shri Prasad said, he always thinks of a twist at the interval and organizes the story accordingly. "You have to create something out of nothing. You have to present a lie, which looks like the truth. A person who can tell a good lie can be a good storyteller", he added.

"I don’t write stories, I steal them. Stories are there around you, be it epics like Mahabharat, Ramayan, or real-life incidents, there are stories everywhere. You need to represent it in your unique style," said V Vijayendra Prasad during his workshop session. Responding to the query of a budding story writer, the ace storyteller said, one has to open up his or her mind and absorb everything.  "You need to be your own harshest critic, then only your best will come out and you can take your work to unscalable heights", he asserted.

READ | RRR 2: SS Rajamouli confirms sequel to Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer blockbuster

Sharing his experience of writing for the blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, Shri Prasad said, "I don’t write, I dictate stories. I have everything in my mind; the flow of the story, the characters, the twists".

He said, one good writer should cater to the needs of the Director, Producer, Primary Protagonist and Audience. Vijayendra Prasad is currently working on the story for the sequel to the global blockbuster RRR. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, attended the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opening ceremony held on Sunday in Goa. The opening ceremony’s theme, "Evolution of Indian Cinema in the Last 100 Years," reflected the spirit of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations. (With inputs from ANI)

