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'I don't live in India anymore': Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York, reveals surprising reason

Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid has confirmed that she has moved out of India and revealed that she chose New York after developing a strong liking for the city during her visits.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 09:14 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'I don't live in India anymore': Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York, reveals surprising reason
Image credit: Instagram
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Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has revealed that she is no longer living in India. The influencer made the announcement on Instagram after appearing on the podcast Untriggered By AminJaz, where she opened up about her decision to move to New York.

Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York

Apoorva shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing, “Soo... I don't live in India anymore.”

During her podcast appearance, Apoorva revealed that New York is her new home. She told the hosts that she was scheduled to leave for the US just two days after the podcast was recorded.

“I am moving to New York in two days,” she said, joking that she would have already relocated by the time the episode was released.

Why did Apoorva choose New York?

When asked what prompted her decision to move to New York, Apoorva said she had visited the city several times and eventually felt that she wanted to live there.

“I have traveled quiet a lot and when I landed in New York I was like - 'I really want to live here',” she said.

Explaining what attracted her to the city, she added, “There was something about this city. It was so fast, everyone is so well dressed, the food is great. I love the architecture and I have seen New York in almost every single web series that I love.”

Apoorva also revealed that she was so determined to study in New York that she applied to only one college.

“I was like 'If I get in. I get in and I'll go',” she said.

Apoorva had earlier spoken about studying abroad

Her move to the US had been hinted at earlier. In June 2025, Apoorva had revealed that she was considering moving abroad for higher studies. At the time, she said she was preparing for a master's degree in fashion or management and had already appeared for competitive exams.

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