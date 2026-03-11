FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Priyanka Chopra left Bollywood at her peak to pursue Hollywood, seeking creative growth and global opportunities. Her bold move reflects her ambition to challenge herself and break stereotypes for Indian actors internationally.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 07:04 PM IST

'I don't like staying in s**t': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood, says she started feeling 'little limited'
Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she left Hindi cinema at her peak to pursue Hollywood, seeking creative growth beyond the roles available in India, after appearing in nearly 70 films and winning international recognition, including the Miss World crown.

Desire for creative growth:

Chopra explained candidly that she didn’t want to stay in s*** because she refused to remain in a space which no longer provided her professional and creative satisfaction. The actress stated her desire to pursue international challenges after achieving fame through Bollywood, which brought her success. The actress explained that Hollywood during that period provided minimal chances for Indian actors; therefore, her choice to pursue Hollywood projects proved to be both daring and hazardous.

Transition to Hollywood:

Chopra made her decision to proceed despite the existing uncertainties. She became one of the few Indian actors to establish a successful Hollywood career after following the path of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mindy Kaling, who previously entered American entertainment. Chopra decided to pursue her career because she wanted to achieve success through her ambition and courage while demonstrating that Indian artists can succeed in international film.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my name and people will easily believe it'

Achievements abroad:

Chopra has become an international superstar since she transitioned to acting. She has starred in the American TV series Quantico, played lead roles in Hollywood films like Baywatch and appeared in multiple streaming projects. Her journey shows Indian actors that they can achieve international success while Bollywood-based career.

