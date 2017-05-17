I don't interfere in the lives of my daughters: Tanuja

Veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji says she shares a friendly equation with her daughters, Kajol and Tanisha, and they all don't interfere in each other's work.

"I am friends with my daughters (Kajol and Tanisha).

There is always so much to learn from each other, especially the experiences we have gained over the years.

"But I do not interfere in their lives too much. I don't allow anyone to take me for granted and I practice the same with my family," Tanuja said in a statement.

Tanuja is making her debut on television with a show titled "Aarambh", written by "Baahubali" fame writer K V Vijayendra Prasad.

The 73-year-old actress plays the role of a spiritual leader of the Dravidians.

To be aired soon on Star Plus, "Aarambh" will show the tussle between Dravidians and Aryans.

It stars Rajniesh Duggal, south actress Karthika Nair and Tanuja in the lead roles.

