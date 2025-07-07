'I cry, I haven’t seen her...': Rashmika Mandanna opens up about emotional toll of stardom, says her 13-year-old sister is almost...

Rashmika said that she hasn’t been home for over a year and a half. Her bond with old friends has also faded with time.

For many, stardom may seem like a dream come true, but for Rashmika Mandanna, it comes with a heavy emotional price. In a recent interview with Nod Mag, the actress spoke openly about the personal sacrifices that her fast-paced career has demanded over the years.

The Pain of Missing Milestones

While talking about her deepest regrets, she shared, "I cry for my off days. I have a sister who is 16 years younger than me; she’s about 13 now. And in the last eight years, since I started working, I haven’t seen her grow up. She’s almost my height now, and I couldn’t even see this journey."

Work Over Everything

Constant travel, tight schedules, and long shoots have taken a toll on her personal life. Rashmika hasn’t been home for over a year and a half. Her bond with old friends has also faded with time. "I don’t get to see my friends. Earlier, they would at least include you in the plans. Now they don’t even do that. And that’s the sad reality," she added.

A Mother’s Words That Still Echo

Rashmika recalled what her mother once told her, a reality check she still struggles with. "My mum always said, ‘If you want to excel in your professional life, you will have to sacrifice your personal life, and if you want a personal life, you will have to sacrifice your work life.’"

But the actress refuses to accept this as the only way. "I’m someone who will say I will work twice as hard, but I’ll make both of them work. That’s an everyday battle."

Though adored by fans, Rashmika’s words reflect the isolation many actors silently face. While her success story continues to grow, her emotional honesty gives fans a rare glimpse into the personal costs behind the fame.

What’s Next for Rashmika?

After her recent appearance in Kuberaa with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika is gearing up for her next releases: The Girlfriend and Thama, in which she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.