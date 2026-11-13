'I cannot live without them’: Sharad Kapoor gets emotional as his dogs are shifted to animal welfare centre| Watch

Actor Sharad Kapoor became emotional as his four pet dogs were temporarily shifted to an animal welfare centre because of difficulties at home, with his friend urging people not to judge or troll him.

Actor Sharad Kapoor, known for his role in Josh, became emotional as his four pet dogs were taken from his residence to an animal welfare centre. A video showing the actor struggling to hold back his emotions during the relocation has gone viral on social media.

The move is temporary and comes as Kapoor deals with personal and physical challenges. His friend Hema Choudhary, who runs the Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, shared the video and explained the circumstances behind the decision.

According to Hema, Kapoor is currently facing health-related difficulties and needs care and attention. With his wife and newborn child also living at home, looking after four dogs has reportedly become difficult.

She said the actor was reluctant to part with his pets but the family was going through a challenging period. As the dogs did not have a caretaker, YODA Mumbai agreed to take them to its animal welfare centre.

Friend appeals to people not to troll the actor

Hema also requested social media users not to criticise or troll Kapoor over the decision. She said she had known the actor for around 30 years and rushed to meet him after learning about his situation.

Clarifying that the relocation was not a case of animal cruelty, she urged people to understand the difficulties he was facing rather than pass judgement.

Hema added that everyone goes through difficult phases in life and appealed to people to offer Kapoor prayers, love and support.

Sharad hopes to bring his dogs back

Kapoor also spoke about how difficult it was for him to be separated from his pets. He said he hoped to reunite with them once he moved into a new bungalow and his circumstances improved.

"Right now, mera thoda ghar ka situation bhi hai... After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, please give my babies back because I cannot live without them."

The actor also expressed concern that his dogs would feel low without him. Speaking about his affection for animals, he said:

"As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them."

Kapoor has expressed hope that the temporary separation will end once his family is in a better position to care for the four dogs again.