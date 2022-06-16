I believe in keeping it modest and genuine says Abdullah Osman about the acting

When there are a cosmic number of artists trying to make their name in the same field as yours, how do you stand out? While you still seemed baffled by the question, Abdullah Osman believes that authenticity can sometimes help you to be extraordinary. This young man is turning heads in the entertainment sector with his acting skills and, of course, killer looks.

Abdullah Osman made his debut by playing the role of Chandu in the film Ishaqzaade. The actor bagged this role after gaining immense popularity in his stint on Channel V's reality show "Truth Love Cash Season 2". Being the strongest contender in the show, he was an audience favourite. As a result, he gained immense popularity after that.

After all, his influencing skills hold us captive. When we asked Abdullah's point of view on acting, here is what he said: "Every actor has his own style and brings something new to the screen. If you ask me... how I prepare for my characters, I always believe in keeping it modest and as authentic as possible. "

Abdullah Osman further added, "Crafting your emotions and expressions according to the make-believe characters penned by writers is quite a task, but as an actor, the best I can do it is by getting under the skin of the character." We have always seen the movies on screen, but very rarely do we realise the efforts put in by these actors to make a movie convincing.

Even in his real life, Abdullah Osman leads a simple life in New Delhi and loves spending time with his family. When the actor is not at work, you will often spot him either watching international cinema or enjoying a run on the Delhi streets. Maybe this is where Abdullah Osman draws inspiration from and keeps his acting skills profound.

Abdullah Osman is one of the promising actors that Bollywood will see in the coming time. His work profile includes working not only in films but also in TV commercials for brands of high standing like Panasonic, Dabur, Real Active Juice, LG, Appy Fizz, Hero, Micromax, Myntra, Mamaearth, Sprite and many more. Abdullah Osman was also seen in the films Squad and Lahore Confidential.

