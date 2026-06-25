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'I approached 25 people': Lakshmi Manchu recalls receiving no help after journalist's sexist question; watch

Lakshmi Manchu has spoken out about the controversy involving a journalist's alleged sexist remarks.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 12:29 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'I approached 25 people': Lakshmi Manchu recalls receiving no help after journalist's sexist question; watch
Image credit: Instagram
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Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu has once again addressed the controversy involving a journalist who allegedly made sexist remarks about her during a media interaction in 2025.

The actress had earlier filed a complaint with the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) after a reporter from Great Andhra allegedly questioned whether her move to Mumbai had influenced her dressing style and referred to her age and role as a mother.

'It Took Me One Month To Get An Apology'

Speaking at a promotional event for her upcoming show, Top Telugu Influencer, in Hyderabad on June 23, Lakshmi said it took considerable effort to get an apology from the journalist.

"It took me one month to get an apology. And when I posted that apology on Twitter, I received a call from the press association. They asked me to remove it because he was feeling bad," she said.

Questioning the response, she added, "Would I also not feel bad when he demeans me in front of hundreds of people?"

Claims She Received No Support

Lakshmi further revealed that she reached out to several associations and officials after the incident but did not receive the support she expected. According to the actress, she continued pursuing the matter despite the lack of assistance and eventually managed to get action taken. She also hinted that many people were aware of the issue and said she could name several individuals connected to the matter.

'I Am The First Person Who Called Him Out'

During the press interaction, a reporter reportedly claimed that no journalists' association had contacted her and that they had informed her the journalist was no longer active in the profession.

Responding to the claim, Lakshmi said, "I don’t know, and I don’t care about people who… very good, he deserved it. I had to be the voice of it. I’m not the first person he said something to. I am the first person who called him out. Even journalists had complained to me about him before that. Finally, I had to do something about it. Maybe you don’t know, but I did get a call."

She also stressed that accountability should apply to everyone, regardless of their profession, and said that if she makes an inappropriate remark, she, too should be questioned.

Lakshmi Manchu's Recent Work

On the professional front, Lakshmi was recently seen in Pookie and Lechindi Mahila Lokam. She also appeared as a contestant on The Traitors India. The actress is currently promoting her upcoming project, Top Telugu Influencer.

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