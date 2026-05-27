'I am totally bald': Yo Yo Honey Singh makes shocking revelation, says he lost all his hair after bipolar medications

Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his long battle with bipolar disorder, revealing that years of heavy medication led to major weight gain, prolonged isolation, and complete hair loss, which is why he now wears a wig.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened up about his long battle with bipolar disorder, revealing how years of medication and mental health struggles deeply affected both his personal life and physical appearance, including significant weight gain and hair loss.

Honey Singh on his mental health battle:

So in this recent interview, the rapper singer kinda talked about when his condition first really showed up, during this very packed part of his career, like when he was judging that music reality show and also touring in the United States with Shah Rukh Khan. He said he started getting this intense paranoia and also intrusive thoughts, even this weird worry that he could just die on stage, and later on, it got to a point where he had to step back from performing.

Honey Singh also mentioned that his mental health slid downhill so much that he basically stopped going on stage and then he went into full isolation. He claimed he stayed inside his house for almost seven years, with no real contact with friends and no connection with the outside world. And he said the whole thing made him see and believe things that weren’t actually real, so it trapped him in this harmful loop of thoughts.

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Struggles with treatment and recovery:

The singer said that by 2018-19, things had gotten a lot worse, and at one point, he honestly thought he was “already dead.” He had tried different treatments for years, then finally he changed his medication, and after that he started noticing an improvement within weeks. According to him, about four weeks after the new treatment, he began reconnecting with people again, slowly getting back to his usual routine.

Still, Honey Singh also spoke about the long-term physical damage from the heavy medication he had taken for almost seven years. He said he put on a lot of weight, going up to around 105 kilograms and he also suffered complete hair loss during that time, like all of it just went away.