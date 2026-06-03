‘I am there for you’: Yash’s emotional video call and heartwarming gesture for fan battling cancer goes viral

A video that’s going around online shows Yash talking with Sunil, the Shivamogga district president of his fan association, who is at the moment dealing with cancer treatment in a hospital.

Yash has won praise from fans after a heartfelt video call with a supporter undergoing cancer treatment. The Kannada superstar's kind gesture has gone viral on social media, with many calling him a 'real hero' for taking time to comfort his fan during a difficult period.

Yash comforts fan battling cancer:

A video that’s going around online shows Yash talking with Sunil, the Shivamogga district president of his fan association, who is at the moment dealing with cancer treatment in a hospital. Even with his packed routine, the actor still connected with the fan via video call and took some time to check on his condition and how he’s doing, really.

While they were chatting, Yash spoke in a very warm way to Sunil and also his family members. He asked how the treatment is going and encouraged Sunil to keep going with strength and a brighter, positive mindset. It felt like the support in Yash’s words brought a kind of relief, not just to Sunil, but to everyone around him too.

Near the end of the call, there was one especially emotional bit. Yash reassured him by saying, 'I am there for you.' He even sent a flying kiss, and that small gesture quickly won over people across social media platforms, almost instantly.

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Internet praises Yash's kindness:

The video has gotten an overwhelmingly positive response online, like really fast too. Fans and social media users praised the actor for his humility and compassion, honestly. A lot of users described Yash as one of those famous people who genuinely quietly care about their supporters. Comments like 'The real hero,' 'This is a real celebrity' and 'Rocking Star for a reason' kept pouring onto social media. Several fans also called him an inspiration and they mentioned the emotional effect of his gesture, as if it hit them directly.