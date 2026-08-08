'I am helpless...': Mohanlal apologises, breaks his silence after missing Sydney show; Watch

Mohanlal apologised to fans and organisers after a visa issue prevented him from travelling to Sydney for a stage show.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has apologised to the organisers and audience of a stage show in Sydney, Australia, after he could not travel to the event because he did not receive his visa.

In a video message recorded in Singapore, Mohanlal expressed his disappointment over missing the show and said he did not want to blame anyone for what happened. The event was reportedly cancelled following his absence.

"I am speaking to you from Singapore. I don't know how to express my grief. I am in a very sad situation. It has been almost 50 years since I entered the film industry. Perhaps I am the actor from India who has performed in the largest number of shows," he said.

Mohanlal’s Australia show postponed over ‘first-time-in-50-years’ visa delay for actor



Kerala superstar Mohanlal’s live show in Sydney has been postponed after his Australian visa did not arrive in time. Organisers say the visa is still under process and the event will be… pic.twitter.com/wyohxgnqhS — South First (@TheSouthfirst) August 8, 2026

The actor said he had performed at shows in the US, Germany, the UK and Ireland this year and described the Sydney event as a project planned with a good concept.

"Everyone with me, including K S Chithra, is there. But I don't know, somehow it happened. For the first time in my life, I did not get my visa. I don't know how it happened. It could be a technical or clerical mistake, or an AI-generated issue. I am not going into further details of what it is," he said.

Mohanlal takes responsibility for visa issue

The actor said he was taking responsibility for the situation and apologised to the organisers, his team and those who had travelled to attend the event. "I am taking all the blame on myself. I am telling you that it is my fault. I am very sorry about it." Mohanlal said the organisers and his team had made every effort to make the event possible.

"Everyone else is there. To make this happen, everyone worked hard in every humanly possible way, especially Vimal from Kayal Events and his office. We all tried our best," he said.

Mohanlal also apologised directly to fans who had travelled long distances for the show and assured them that he would return to Sydney with the same team.

"To each one of you who drove from far away and came to watch this show, I apologise from the bottom of my heart." He promised that the team would return to Sydney and organise a show.

"I promise that we will come back with the same team and do a wonderful show in front of you. I am so sorry. To each one of you, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Really sorry, and I am helpless. Please accept my apologies," he said.