Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan haven’t said anything about their marriage in public, but the news reports suggest all is not well in their paradise.

One of Bollywood’s most-loved couples—Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai—have lately been hitting headlines for the rumours of their alleged separation. Though the couple has maintained a dignified silence on the matter, many of their old interviews have surfaced online in which they are talking about various aspects of family life. In one such interview, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about their dynamics during film shoots, when they’re working together.

In an interview published on Rediff.com, Abhishek was asked about his perspective during shooting inside a jungle and what he thought about his wife’s safety. He said, “I am a normal man and a normal husband. I was definitely concerned for my wife's well being and she was equally concerned about me.”

In this interview, Abhishek was talking about Mani Ratnam’s film Raavan which released in 2010. He was playing a bandit in the film, and the filmmaker had shot many scenes inside a jungle amid picturesque locations. Incidentally, this was also the last film in which Aishwarya and Abhishek worked together.

Prior to this, they worked opposite each other in films such as Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Guru. Many of these films went on to become hits.

