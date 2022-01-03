'I am a bad a**' says Samantha Prabhu, shares Betty White and Arthur Duncan's story

‘The Family Man’ actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been ruling headlines ever since she got separated from Naga Chaitanya. Netizens often troll her and target her on social media, though there are people who have been supporting the actress after her separation.

Samantha Prabhu has a huge fan following on social media, her fans love her for various reasons. However, the actress doesn’t give a damn about the trolls as she is least bothered about them. Her latest Instagram story proves the same. She shared a post that says, “In 1954, Betty White was criticised after having Arthur Duncan, a black tap dancer, on her show.”

It further read, “White said, “I’m sorry. Live with it,” and she gave Duncan even more airtime. Her show was canceled soon after.”

While sharing this post, Samantha wrote, “What can I say? I am one badass bitch.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu amazed everyone with her performance in dance number ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’. She even shared a post about the same on Instagram.

Recently, she replied to a troll who was targeting her and called the actress, “divorced second-hand item.” He called her ex-husband ‘gentleman’. To which, Samantha replied, “Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul.”

For the unversed, Samantha recently ended her four-year-old marriage with Naga Chaitanya. The latest rumour is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorced over her refusal to avoid taking on bold scenes and item numbers in her films. Samantha was extensively ridiculed for her lip-lock sequence with Ram Charan in 'Rangasthalam' in 2018, just a few months after their marriage.