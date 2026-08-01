Husband's skeleton found buried; wife who claimed he was in Australia arrested

A Gujarat woman who allegedly claimed her husband had moved to Australia has been arrested after police recovered his skeletal remains buried beneath a concrete floor nearly two years later.

A missing man's case in Gujarat's Jamnagar has taken a shocking turn after police recovered skeletal remains buried beneath a concrete floor, nearly two years after he disappeared. The victim's wife, her alleged lover and another man have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the accused allegedly hid the murder by telling family members that the victim, Jignesh Mavadiya, had gone to Australia for work and was not allowed to make phone calls because of his employer's rules.

The story continued for almost two years until a relative planning to travel to Australia asked for Jignesh's address and contact details. When his wife, Prithvi alias Bhumiben, failed to provide them, the family grew suspicious.

Jignesh's brother later filed a missing person's complaint on July 26, leading police to reopen the case.

During the investigation, officers questioned the accused and searched an industrial shed in Jamnagar. On July 30, they dug beneath the factory floor and recovered skeletal remains buried around 12 feet underground.

Police said the body had been buried inside a deep pit, covered with soil and later sealed with a nearly one-foot-thick layer of concrete. Power tools were used to break the concrete before the remains could be recovered.

"To ascertain the identity of the deceased, the remains have been handed over to forensic experts," a police official said.

According to investigators, Prithvi allegedly planned the murder with her former boyfriend, Nilesh Kachhatiya, with whom she was reportedly having an extramarital affair. Police said they, along with Nilesh's friend Balveer Verma, allegedly called Jignesh to the industrial shed on the night of May 31, 2024, for what they described as an alcohol party.

"After he consumed the cyanide-laced liquor and died, they allegedly dug a pit about 12 feet deep, buried the body, covered it with soil and later sealed the spot with nearly one-foot-thick concrete layer. The crime scene was reconstructed in the presence of the accused before the excavation was carried out, which revealed skeletal remains believed to be those of Jignesh," Assistant Superintendent of Police Pratibha told PTI.

She added, "To ascertain the identity of the deceased, the remains have been handed over to forensic experts. The victim's wife, her alleged lover and one of their associates have been arrested."

Police have booked the three accused under charges of murder, destruction of evidence and other relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.