Hunkkaar Teaser Out: Aneet Padda plays 17-year-old assault victim in thriller shot before Saiyaara | Watch

Aneet Padda plays 17-year-old assault victim Meenu Rawat in Hunkkaar teaser. Series shot before Saiyaara releases Sept 25 on JioHotstar.

Aneet Padda will next be seen in the thriller series Hunkkaar, which was filmed prior to her successful movie Saiyaara. The show's teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, and it will debut on JioHotstar on September 25.

Teaser shows Aneet as an assault victim

A close-up of Aneet Padda opens the teaser. She portrays a 17-year-old schoolgirl named Meenu Rawat. Meenu can be seen at a police station in the footage. She claims to attend Mahasherni School at Shaburi Fort, Baapji. A police officer who takes up the matter is portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Other cast members, such as Ram Kapoor, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur and Zoya Hussain, are also shown in the teaser. The mystery surrounding Baapji and Meenu's struggle for justice is central to the tale.

Aneet shares teaser online

Aneet shared the teaser on social media with a caption. She wrote, "Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I’m glad to finally share it with you all."She also added the tagline of the show, "Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar." Hunkkaar is a Hotstar Specials series produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and Mangata Films.

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Aneet Padda's career so far

Aneet Padda began her career as a model in her teens, featuring in ads for prominent brands. She made her acting debut in the 2022 film Salaam Venky and gained recognition in the 2024 series Big Girls Don't Cry. Her major breakthrough was in the 2025 hit film Saiyaara, where she starred alongside Ahaan Panday. Following this success, fans anticipate her next project, Hunkkaar, which, although filmed prior, will be her first release after Saiyaara.