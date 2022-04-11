Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy, expecting first child with husband Nitin Raju

Pranitha Shubhash, a South actor, announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday, sharing her joy at the thought of adding a new member to her family. The actress and her husband, Nitin Raju, are expecting their first child. The Kannada actress informed her followers of the great news by sharing a few lovely photos on the photo-sharing app.

She wrote, “For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us."



In the photos, we see a delighted Paranitha being cradled in her husband's lap. The actress is shown holding an ultrasound of the newborn baby. As we continue to scroll, we see the actress and her husband holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

Ayushmann Khurrana and a slew of other celebrities showered the post with likes as soon as it was shared online.

In the comments section of the social media post, fans congratulated the soon-to-be parents.

For the uninitiated, Pranitha Subhash married in May 2021 at her home on the outskirts of the city in a simple and personal wedding ceremony. Nitin Raju her husband is a businessman.

Talking about her wedding with ETimes, Pranitha said, “As cliched as it sounds, it was a love cum arranged marriage. We have known each other for a long time and have a lot of common friends. We decided that we would like to spend the rest of our lives together with the consent of our families. We knew we might have had to wait it out longer due to the pandemic, so we have a simple ceremony with all the COVID restrictions and protocols in place."