Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subash welcomes baby girl, shares baby photo's with heartfelt post

Pranitha Subhash

Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash is blessed with a baby girl and shared this good news on her social media. The actress welcomed their first baby with husband Nitin Raju and posted a carousel from the hospital. Pranitha even shared a picture of her with the little one, and she became emotional by gracing the new phase of her life-motherhood.

Subhash shared this post with a heartfelt message that says, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born. I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, (Dr Jayashri) but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

Here's the post

Prantiha and businessman Nitin Raju tied the knot on May 30, 2021, in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was a low-key affair to follow Covid-19 restrictions. The actress announced her pregnancy on her husband's 34the birthday. In the photos, we see a delighted Paranitha being cradled in her husband's lap. The actress is shown holding ultrasound of the newborn baby. As we continue to scroll, we see the actress and her husband holding a positive pregnancy test kit. The actress took the news to her social media, and they shared photos with a caption that says, "For my husband's 34th bday, the angels above have a present for u."

Pranitha made her Telugu debut in 2010 with Baava. She has also been a part of films like Massu, Engira Masilamani, Attarintiki Daredi, and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal. Subhash was last seen in the 2019 release, NTR: Kathanayakudu alongside Balakrishna.