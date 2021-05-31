Pranitha Subash ties the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony, photos surface online

South Indian beauty Pranitha Subhash on Monday (May 31) surprised her fans with the news of her marriage. The multilingual actress who has worked in several hit Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films, tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju on Sunday (May 30).

Pranitha and Nitin got married in an intimate ceremony with the presence of their friends and family. The actress broke the news on her Instagram and apologised to her fans for not opening up about the wedding and cited the COVID-19 restrictions for it.

In a joint statement, Pranitha and Nitin said, “It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. We didn't eant to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding date."

"Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have like nothing more that for our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate togeher when things gets better," they added.

Congratulations poured in for the newly wed couple. Photos of the wedding celebrations were shared by a friend of the couple on social media.

Pranitha was last seen in Atharvaa-starrer 'Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum' in 2017 and has worked in films such as 'Saguni' and ‘Masss’. Pranitha is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Priyadarshan’s ‘Hungama 2’ which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. She also has Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India’ in the pipeline.