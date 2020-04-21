'Hundred' Trailer: Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru unite to fulfill their dreams in 100 days

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta and 'Sairat' star Rinku Rajguru are all set to come together for a web series titled Hundred which will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from April 25. Today the makers of the show released the trailer of the comedy-action show.

In the trailer, it can be seen that Rinku plays the role of Netra Patil, a girl with dreams of Switzerland in her eyes, inspired by Bollywood films. However, she is forced to reevaluate her life when she finds out that she is terminally ill and has only 100 days to live.

Going forward, the character of Netra is hired as an undercover agent by ACP Saumya Sharma, played by Lara Dutta. Earlier, Disney+ Hotstar VIP shared the first poster of Hundred, featuring Lara as a cop and Rinku on their official Twitter account.

Sharing the tweet from her own account, Lara wrote, "Yeh hai sneak peek!! Trailer abhi baaki hai mere dost!!! #Hundred #HotstarSpecialsHundred #DoKhiladiProblemBhaari." In an interview, Lara spoke about Hundred and said, "One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man’s world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life."

Earlier, Rinku also spoke about the show and said, "Hundred is my first-ever digital show and it’s been a great experience working. This medium is on a boom right now and is one of the major sources of entertainment for most of us in these trying times."