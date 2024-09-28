Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

IND vs BAN: Fresh CCTV footage reveals reality of what happened with Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur

Devara box office collection day 2: Despite huge drop, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earns...

Urvashi Rautela claims these two Bollywood stars are on dating apps: 'I already have their...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

IND vs BAN: Fresh CCTV footage reveals reality of what happened with Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur

IND vs BAN: Fresh CCTV footage reveals reality of what happened with Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Devara box office collection day 2: Despite huge drop, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earns...

Devara box office collection day 2: Despite huge drop, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earns...

Urvashi Rautela claims these two Bollywood stars are on dating apps: 'I already have their...'

Urvashi Rautela claims these two Bollywood stars are on dating apps: 'I already have their...'

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

In 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' season 2's premiere episode, which was released last Saturday, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, alongside Vedang Raina and Vasan Bala, made a notable appearance to promote their film, Jigra.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 09:02 PM IST

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma returned with season 2 of his popular show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix. In the season's premiere episode, which was released last Saturday, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, alongside Vedang Raina and Vasan Bala, made a notable appearance to promote their film, Jigra

Kapil engaged in entertaining conversations with Alia and her co-stars. It included a mention of the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place earlier this year.

During a segment of the show where funny comments from social media posts of guests are read, a photo of Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor was displayed. This particular image was from Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities.

Kapil read the funny comments written below the photo of Alia and Ranbir. A social media user wrote, 'First let's see what is there in the buffet and then we will put shagun in the envelope accordingly.' Reacting to this, Alia laughed while Karan Johar said, “Unko kya shagun hum denge, aukaat hi nahi hai” (what shagun can we give them. We don't have that status).

The playful banter set the perfect tone for the entertaining premiere of the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The episode also shifted to a heartfelt tone as Karan and Alia talked about parenthood.

Karan also mentioned that his children, Yash and Ruhi, are confused by his career, while Alia revealed that Ranbir sings lullabies to their daughter, Raha, creating lovely and memorable moments in their parenting experiences.

The episode was an ideal blend of entertainment, humour, and Bollywood flair, paving the way for an exciting new season of the show.

Meanwhile, the second episode of the show has been released, with the special cast of Devara: Part 1, which includes Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Meet man who lost his legs, cracked JEE Advanced, completed B.Tech from IIT Madras, is now working at…

Meet man who lost his legs, cracked JEE Advanced, completed B.Tech from IIT Madras, is now working at…

Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Mpox outbreak: Centre issues advisory to prevent spread of virus, says, 'minimize risk of...'

Mpox outbreak: Centre issues advisory to prevent spread of virus, says, 'minimize risk of...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement