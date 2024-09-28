'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma returned with season 2 of his popular show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix. In the season's premiere episode, which was released last Saturday, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, alongside Vedang Raina and Vasan Bala, made a notable appearance to promote their film, Jigra.

Kapil engaged in entertaining conversations with Alia and her co-stars. It included a mention of the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place earlier this year.

During a segment of the show where funny comments from social media posts of guests are read, a photo of Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor was displayed. This particular image was from Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities.

Kapil read the funny comments written below the photo of Alia and Ranbir. A social media user wrote, 'First let's see what is there in the buffet and then we will put shagun in the envelope accordingly.' Reacting to this, Alia laughed while Karan Johar said, “Unko kya shagun hum denge, aukaat hi nahi hai” (what shagun can we give them. We don't have that status).

The playful banter set the perfect tone for the entertaining premiere of the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The episode also shifted to a heartfelt tone as Karan and Alia talked about parenthood.

Karan also mentioned that his children, Yash and Ruhi, are confused by his career, while Alia revealed that Ranbir sings lullabies to their daughter, Raha, creating lovely and memorable moments in their parenting experiences.

The episode was an ideal blend of entertainment, humour, and Bollywood flair, paving the way for an exciting new season of the show.

Meanwhile, the second episode of the show has been released, with the special cast of Devara: Part 1, which includes Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

