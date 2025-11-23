FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Huma Qureshi wants same penalty for eve-teasing and online harassment, says 'both are equally harmful'

The actor spoke about the sexism she faces online, the policing of women's bodies, and why cyber harassment should be punished the same as physical harassment on the streets.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 11:36 PM IST

Huma Qureshi is earning widespread praise for her back-to-back OTT performances in Delhi Crimes Season 3 and Maharani Season 4. In a recent conversation on The Male Feminist, the actor spoke about the sexism she faces online, the policing of women's bodies, and why cyber harassment should be punished the same as physical harassment on the streets.

Huma's statement on online harassment

During the chat, Huma said, “There are comments like ‘post a picture in a bikini,’ and I am like, ‘kar kya rahe ho boss?’ It is very disgusting, and it is quite sad. Mere hisaab se toh jaise ap ladki ko physically ya kahi sadak pe chalte hue tease karne ki punishment milti he, online ki bhi same punishment honi chahiye (I am aghast at these comments. According to me, the punishment for physically teasing a girl on the road and harassing her online should be the same). There is no difference.”

“You are slipping into my DMs and sending me dirty pictures or writing dirty comments on my post, then apko bhi wahi saza milni chahiye jo kisi ko badtameezi on the road pe milni chahiye. Main sirf ek basic common sense ki baat bolna chahti hoon ki ladkiyo ko unke kapdo ke baare me, unke make-up ke baare mein, woh kaise life jeeti hein, kya kaam karti hein, kitne baje ghar waapis aati hein, unke vazan kya hein unke baare mein please tippani dena band kar dijiye (The same punishment should be given to you for harassing someone on the streets. I want to say something basic that men should stop commenting about how a woman dresses up, how her make-up looks, her lifestyle, when she returns home, what her weight is),” she added. 

About Huma's Bollywood career

Huma made her debut in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 and has since carved a niche for herself with strong, multi-layered characters. She recently played the lead role in Maharani 4, played a police officer in the film Bayan, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and also appeared in Jolly LLB 3. She played the main villain in Netflix's Delhi Crimes 3.

Also read: Ranveer Singh recalls how his love story with Deepika Padukone began during ‘Ramleela’ shoot: 'Udaipur is lucky for love stories'

 

