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Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem join CJP protest over NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar at 2 AM | Watch

Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem joined the CJP NEET protest at Jantar Mantar at 2 AM with Rachit Singh to support students demanding action on paper leaks.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem join CJP protest over NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar at 2 AM | Watch
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Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem joined students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi late at night. They reached the site around 2 AM to support the demonstration led by Cockroach Janta Party, CJP, over irregularities in NEET examinations.

Late-night visit goes viral

Actress Huma Qureshi, her brother Saqib Saleem and her rumoured partner Rachit Singh were seen walking with protesters. At 2:56 AM, in a video, Huma was seen in a black top and jeans, smiling and walking with the crowd. Rachit Singh, in a white shirt, was seen with her and briefly held her hand. Saqib Saleem also walked alongside them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The demonstration calls on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down. Students report recurring problems with the educational system and competitive exam paper leaks. The actors' protest film went viral as soon as it was uploaded to the internet. Many social media users greatly welcomed the performers' support of the students.

Also read: After Delhi police lathi-charge, Haryana rappers and singers rally behind NEET protesters: 'Soundtrack of dissent'

Other celebrities also speak up

Salman Khan expressed support for the students who were demonstrating. According to him, the movement shouldn't become political. He discussed the violence that occurred on July 20 during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march. He offered assistance to students who were hurt and their families. He described paper leakage as a severe problem that requires immediate attention. He also expressed gratitude to parents for supporting the youngsters. Imran Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Ayesha Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are among the other celebrities from film and television who have discussed the protest. Concerns regarding exam irregularities and paper leaks have been voiced.

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