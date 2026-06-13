Huma Qureshi praises rumoured bf Rachit Singh’s inspiring journey: 'The stage is yours, Siddhu'

Huma Qureshi praised rumored boyfriend Rachit Singh for his decade-long struggle and dedication in the industry, calling his journey inspiring ahead of their film Baby Do Die Do.

Actor Huma Qureshi has shared a heartfelt message for her Baby Do Die Do co-star Rachit Singh, praising his long journey in the industry and quiet perseverance. Her post, shared on Instagram, has also drawn attention due to ongoing rumours about their relationship.

A tribute to years of hard work:

Huma shared a still of Rachit as Siddhu from the upcoming film and kind of reflected on his decade- long journey in cinema, like you know what I mean. She remembered meeting him for the first time and she was, honestly, struck by his patience, plus his determination and that calm, grounded way he carries himself. In her caption, she called Rachit a 'small-town boy from Banaras' and said he came to Mumbai with big dreams, the way so many in the industry do. Still, she also added that unlike some who bow out , he kept showing up, stayed steady even when success didn’t arrive that quickly.

She also mentioned, quite clearly, that for more than ten years Rachit worked off screen , coaching and mentoring actors, guiding them to sharpen their craft during workshops and rehearsals, while he waited for his own breakthrough to finally click.

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'The stage is yours, Siddhu'

Huma praised Rachit for discipline , humility, and that he didn’t try to take shortcuts. She said his journey was more about patience, effort, and trust, rather than that quick overnight success, you know

When she was talking about his story being a true case of dedication , she also added that he never actually stopped believing his time would come. 'No shortcuts. No entitlement, just hard work, consistency and faith,' she said, then sort of noted that his moment in the spotlight has finally showed up. In the end she closed it by welcoming him into this new chapter of his career, writing , 'The stage is yours, Siddhu.'