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Huma Qureshi credits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for creating hype of Cannes Film Festival in India: 'She made these festivals so important'

Huma Qureshi praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for making the Cannes Film Festival significant for Indian actors and audiences, saying her iconic red carpet appearances inspired her own journey.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 18, 2026, 01:44 PM IST

Huma Qureshi credits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for creating hype of Cannes Film Festival in India: 'She made these festivals so important'
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Huma Qureshi has credited Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for making the Cannes Film Festival a significant platform for Indian actors, saying her iconic red carpet moments inspired her own journey to the global stage.

Huma Qureshi on Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes influence:

Huma Qureshi has said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played some kind of big role in shaping how Indian audiences and actors look at the Cannes Film Festival, or maybe how they imagine it, you know. She spoke during her appearance at Cannes 2026 at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala and Huma recalled watching Aishwarya’s red carpet moments over the years. She said it made her feel inspired, kind of like she should one day go and experience the festival for herself, too.

'I used to watch Aishwarya coming over here and doing her red carpet moments. I swear, ever since that, I was like ' I want to do this once,' Huma said, during a chat with Sucharita Tyagi. She added that Aishwarya’s global presence made Cannes feel aspirational for many Indian artists, as if it were a dream you could actually touch, slowly.

Huma also looked back on her own journey at Cannes, which she says started with Gangs of Wasseypur. Over time, she has gone back to the festival again and again, and now she is attending as a producer as well, which marks the way her career has evolved, kind of beautifully.

Inspired fashion tribute to Devdas:

Talking about her Cannes fashion choices, Huma revealed that her saree look this year was kind of inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic appearance in Devdas, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. 'My saree look is a homage to her Devdas look,' she said, later joking about the whole statement, like it’s no big deal or something.

She also mentioned that Aishwarya’s presence at Cannes over the years has made international film festivals feel more meaningful for Indian audiences and artists, as the whole vibe got bigger. 'She's really made these festivals so important,' Huma noted, and then she credited Aishwarya for helping connect Indian cinema with global platforms, bridging that gap, bit by bit.

Also read: CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash: Will MS Dhoni play tonight? Chepauk awaits Thala’s return amid retirement buzz

Why film festivals matter:

Huma also spoke about the relevance of film festivals in today’s fast-paced, algorithm-driven entertainment landscape. She emphasised that such events continue to support meaningful, emotionally rich storytelling that goes beyond commercial success.

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