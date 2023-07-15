Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

The song promo of Hukum from Jailer gives a glimpse of a no-nonsense, badass Thalaivar Rajinikanth, slaying injustice in style.

The glimpse of the second song, Hukum, from Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is here, and it has everything a die-hard Thalaivar fan wanted. The 47-second promo is more than enough for Rajini fans to be waiting for the full song that will be out on July 17.

The promo starts with the iconic voice of Rajinikanth calling himself the king, and the rule maker. He announces Hukum, Tiger Ka Hukum, and we get to see a furious Thalaivar settling the score with his pistol. As Rajinikanth walks towards the advanced rifles, he loads his revolver, communicating that he's coming to put an end to injustice.

Here's Hukum Preview

The Nelson-directed Jailer is being supported by talented music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and this trio already looks like a winner at the box office. The Hukum preview went viral in no time, and netizens are calling the film as 'great comeback' by Rajinikanth. A netizen wrote, "Eyes of the Tiger." Another netizen wrote, "A great comeback." One of the netizens wrote, "Even Karthick Subbaraj didn't Show this much Rage In Thalaivar Dialogue." Another netizen wrote, "Goosebumps always thalapathy." A fan wrote, "Everyone speaks about his style, fitness. But, oh man, what a terrific voice, he has been having... equally suits a villain as much as it suits for a hero.. he is a tailor-made gift for us."

Last week, the makers of Jailer released the lyrical video of love song Kaavaalaa featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia. The lyrical video of the song was released on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Sun TV. The setting of the song showcases Bhatia as a jungle queen dancing to music director Anirudh Ravichander's trendy beats. Jailer was earlier scheduled for an August 11 release. However, the film has been preponed to August 10, to avoid a potential clash with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.