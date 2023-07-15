Headlines

'Stones were pelted at our bus': Shahid Afridi makes shocking claim, backs Pakistan touring India for ODI World Cup

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

Delhi: Massive fire at DCM building in Barakhamba

Aurangzeb to Akbar: Most powerful Mughal emperors

10 exercises, yoga poses to remove arm fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

DNA: Jawan On Duty Appeals To Save Family, Alleges Wife Assaulted In Tamil Nadu

WTC Final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final & how it is different from SG

Average global temperature continues to break record highs | Climate Change | Weather

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

The song promo of Hukum from Jailer gives a glimpse of a no-nonsense, badass Thalaivar Rajinikanth, slaying injustice in style.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The glimpse of the second song, Hukum, from Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is here, and it has everything a die-hard Thalaivar fan wanted. The 47-second promo is more than enough for Rajini fans to be waiting for the full song that will be out on July 17. 

The promo starts with the iconic voice of Rajinikanth calling himself the king, and the rule maker. He announces Hukum, Tiger Ka Hukum, and we get to see a furious Thalaivar settling the score with his pistol. As Rajinikanth walks towards the advanced rifles, he loads his revolver, communicating that he's coming to put an end to injustice. 

Here's Hukum Preview

The Nelson-directed Jailer is being supported by talented music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and this trio already looks like a winner at the box office. The Hukum preview went viral in no time, and netizens are calling the film as 'great comeback' by Rajinikanth. A netizen wrote, "Eyes of the Tiger." Another netizen wrote, "A great comeback." One of the netizens wrote, "Even Karthick Subbaraj didn't Show this much Rage In Thalaivar Dialogue." Another netizen wrote, "Goosebumps always thalapathy." A fan wrote, "Everyone speaks about his style, fitness. But, oh man, what a terrific voice, he has been having... equally suits a villain as much as it suits for a hero.. he is a tailor-made gift for us." 

 

Last week, the makers of Jailer released the lyrical video of love song Kaavaalaa featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia. The lyrical video of the song was released on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Sun TV. The setting of the song showcases Bhatia as a jungle queen dancing to music director Anirudh Ravichander's trendy beats. Jailer was earlier scheduled for an August 11 release. However, the film has been preponed to August 10, to avoid a potential clash with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi visit: France likely to use India's UPI payment system, first European giant to so, full details

Meet cricketer-turned-IPS officer with Bollywood action hero’s body, his fangirl once became headache for police

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu drop major hint about taking a break? See post

From HDFC, PNB to IndusInd Bank: 5 banks offering low interest rates on home loans

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE