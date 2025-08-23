Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways

From Hrithik Roshan–Sussanne Khan to Aamir Khan–Kiran Rao, here are 5 famous Indian celebrities who were once deeply in love, got married, but later ended up in divorce. A look at their journeys from romance to heartbreak.

Love stories in Bollywood and the Indian entertainment industry often capture the public imagination, especially when two stars decide to tie the knot. But not every fairytale has a happy ending. Some of the most admired couples, once deeply in love, eventually parted ways. Here are five Indian celebrities who got married but ended up in divorce.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts whose marriage in 2000 became the talk of the town. After more than 13 years together and two children, the couple announced their separation in 2013. Despite the divorce, they continue to co-parent amicably.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and together they welcomed a son, Azad. Their marriage was admired for its modern outlook, but after 15 years, the couple announced their separation in 2021. They remain close collaborators in films and social causes.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s marriage in 1991 raised eyebrows due to their age difference, but it proved the power of love at the time. They had two children, Sara and Ibrahim, before ending their marriage in 2004. Both have since moved on, but their love story remains iconic.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar, a filmmaker and actor, married celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. The couple shared a marriage of 16 years and had two daughters before announcing their divorce in 2016. Their respectful parting set an example of maturity in Bollywood.

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap

Actress Kalki Koechlin and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap met on the sets of Dev.D and married in 2011. Despite their strong creative bond, they divorced in 2015. Both have spoken openly about their respect for each other even after separation.

These stories show that even the most glamorous relationships face challenges. While their marriages may not have lasted, these celebs continue to inspire fans with the grace and dignity with which they’ve handled their personal lives.

