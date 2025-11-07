FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Hrithik Roshan stuttered, Sussanne Khan was at ugliest worst': Zarine Khan once revealed why, despite divorce, they were bonded forever

Zarine Khan once said Hrithik Roshan would always be her 'son,' praising his gentle nature and his lasting bond with ex-wife Sussanne despite their divorce.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 04:24 PM IST

'Hrithik Roshan stuttered, Sussanne Khan was at ugliest worst': Zarine Khan once revealed why, despite divorce, they were bonded forever
Veteran interior designer and socialite Zarine Khan, mother of Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan and wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, passed away at the age of 81. Known for her grace and outspoken charm, Zarine had always shared a deep affection for her former son-in-law Hrithik Roshan, even after his separation from Sussanne.

Through the years, she openly expressed her admiration for Hrithik, calling him 'a gentle soul' and 'the father of my grandchildren.' Her past interviews revealed how, in her eyes, Hrithik and Sussanne would always remain connected, not just as parents, but as family bound by mutual love and respect.

'He’ll always be my son' Zarine had said

Even years after Hrithik and Sussanne’s 2014 divorce, Zarine maintained that nothing could truly distance them as a family. Speaking in a 2015 interview, she said, 'He is the father of my grandchildren and we are bonded for life.' She admired how both handled their separation with dignity, continuing to co-parent their sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan, seamlessly.

Their post-divorce relationship remained remarkably cordial, they were often seen celebrating birthdays and family occasions together. Zarine once mentioned that Hrithik still addressed her as 'mom,' a gesture that deeply touched her heart.

Zarine’s endless respect for Hrithik Roshan

Zarine had immense regard for Hrithik’s nature and believed he possessed a spiritual calmness rare in the film industry. In one of her old interviews, she remarked, 'He could have been a great spiritual leader. He’s forgiving, kind and never holds grudges.'

Even in her later years, Zarine reiterated that Hrithik 'continues to be my son' and that the love between him and Sussanne had transformed into a strong friendship. Her words beautifully reflected the bond that went beyond marriage, one rooted in family, kindness and lifelong connection.

