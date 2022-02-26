Hrithik Roshan shares first post for rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad on social media, says 'kill it'

Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating actress Saba Azad. Within the span of two months, they have been spotted having dinner, and even Saba hosted lunch for the Roshans. Now, Hrithik showed his support to Saba on his social media. The actor shared a story in which, Saba and Imaad Shah announced their band's Madboy/Mink concert. With the picture, Hrithik wrote 'kill it you guys'

Saba Azad saw Hrithik's story, and she reshared his story and said, "Hey thanks @ihrithikroshan," with a smiley emoji. Well, even the 'War' actor's ex-wife Suzzane has attended their musical eve, and she praised them saying, “What an amazing eve..! You are super coool and supremely talented." Azad reposted the video and said, "Thanks my suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Talking about Madboy/Mink, best friends Saba and Imaad started their band 9 years ago, and gradually they turned created to become a terrific musical duo. Saba has acknowledged their journey and shared a video of her and Shah jamming together, with a prolonged note.

In the post, Saba says, "9 years ago today on 28th Dec 2012 we played our first gig in a dingy bar in GK- l, New Delhi. That day started the favourite collaboration of my life!! @madboymink has been a ride to remember can’t wait to show you guys what’s next - a moment to appreciate the best bandmate ever the driving force of this duo my homeslice @imaadshahmadboy - best friend and bestest human ever!! Well met old friend well met!! On to the next 9!"

Speaking of Hrithik-Saba, the actress recently invited Hrithik and his family for a lunch, and they celebrated the afternoon with delicious homemade Kerala food. Nair on Fire, the caterers who are specialised in providing homemade Kerela food, served them food, and the rumoured couple also clicked with them.