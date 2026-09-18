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Hrithik Roshan reacts to post defending Katrina Kaif after she faces trolling over post-pregnancy weight gain

Hrithik Roshan liked a post defending Katrina Kaif from trolling over post-pregnancy weight gain after her appearance at Ambani Ganpati event.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 06:58 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan reacts to post defending Katrina Kaif after she faces trolling over post-pregnancy weight gain
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Hrithik Roshan publicly supported Katrina Kaif in response to body-shaming regarding her post-pregnancy weight gain. He liked an Instagram post by author Harshveer Jain, which defended Kaif and criticised the trolls. The support gained attention after fans noticed Hrithik's engagement with the post on social media.

Hrithik Roshan likes post supporting Katrina Kaif

The Instagram post reflected the author's teenage admiration for Katrina Kaif, detailing a crush that led to collecting her cutouts and posters, as well as travelling across states to see her. It also touched upon the recent trolling faced by the actress.

It read, "I had a crush on Katrina Kaif all my teenage years. Travelled inter-state to catch a glimpse. Kept newspaper cutouts and movie posters, some even in my wallet. Watched movies because she was cast. And now, when a troll says she's finished because she put on post-pregnancy weight, I can only pity that troll."

 in BollyBlindsNGossip

It criticised the trolling of the actress, suggesting that the trolls are either young teens, who harbour a deep-seated hatred for women, or grown men, which is deemed even sadder. The caption of the post said, "Not stating the obvious. Some people don't have empathy for others. They won't understand that her life is none of their business." Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif have a long friendship and have collaborated in two films: "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" (2011) and "Bang Bang!" (2014).

Also read: iPhone Langar: How to get free Apple phone in Chandigarh? Know what is viral claim

Katrina Kaif trolled after Ganpati appearance

Katrina Kaif recently attended the Ambani family's Ganpati celebration in Mumbai with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Since welcoming her first child last November, her appearance has sparked social media comments regarding her weight gain. This instance of trolling is not new; she faced similar criticism after attending filmmaker Kuku Kohli's funeral, but she has yet to respond to the negative comments.

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