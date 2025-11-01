Hrithik Roshan pens romantic haiku for Saba Azad on her 40th birthday: 'From everything I reach...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Inside Smriti Mandhana's Rs 340000000 empire: Lavish Sangli apartment, brand endorsements, swanky cars and million-dollar WPL contract

PM Modi issues BIG statement during Chhattisgarh visit: 'That day is not far when...'

Bad news for Indian cricket: Former U19 all-rounder, teammate of Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu dies in road accident

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Leh, second major tremor in three weeks

General Upendra Dwivedi recounts Operation Sindoor: 'For first time in Indian history...'

Battle of Titans: Smriti Mandhana vs Marizanne Kapp, Kranti Gaud vs Tazmin Brits - Who will shine in Women’s World Cup 2025 final?

Bank of Baroda Q2FY26 Results: Net profit falls 8% YoY to Rs 4809 crore despite revenue growth, improved asset quality

Rajasthan: Sixth-grade girl dies after falling from roof at prestigious private school in Jaipur

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu reveals he felt 'presence of Lord Shiva' while shooting Shiv Stotram: 'It was a spiritual awakening'

'Jay Bhanushali is my...': Mahhi Vij BREAKS SILENCE on divorce rumours, demanding Rs 5 crore alimony, warns 'you don't have right to..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside Smriti Mandhana's Rs 340000000 empire: Lavish Sangli apartment, brand endorsements, swanky cars and million-dollar WPL contract

Inside Smriti Mandhana's Rs 340000000 empire: Lavish Sangli apartment, brand end

PM Modi issues BIG statement during Chhattisgarh visit: 'That day is not far when...'

PM Modi's BIG statement during Chhattisgarh visit: 'That day is not far...'

Bad news for Indian cricket: Former U19 all-rounder, teammate of Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu dies in road accident

Bad news for Indian cricket: Former U19 all-rounder, teammate of Irfan Pathan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan pens romantic haiku for Saba Azad on her 40th birthday: 'From everything I reach...'

Hrithik and Saba first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in February 2022.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 10:12 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan pens romantic haiku for Saba Azad on her 40th birthday: 'From everything I reach...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt message for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, who turned 40 on November 1. The Bollywood actor shared a series of adorable pictures and videos of them in a carousel on his Instagram. Take a look.

In the first selfie, the lovebirds are smiling ear to ear at the camera. In another, the actor posted a boomerang with Saba in a car. The third picture shows Saba pouting, while Hrithik is happily smiling. Another video shows the Saba enjoying nature. 

Sharing the pictures and videos, Hrithik wrote, “From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, being a good partner to you, is my all time favourite thing to do. Happy birthday, my love.''

Saba replied, “My heart (puppy eyes, red heart, melting emojis).” Numerous fans also commented, wishing Saba on her birthday and leaving heart emojis for the couple. 

 

 

The lovebirds started dating in 2022

For those who may not know, Hrithik and Saba first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in February 2022. The couple made their relationship official in May of the same year. 

About his previous marriage

Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan from 2000 to 2014, and they continue to co-parent their sons. 

On the work front

Hrithik was last seen in the YRF spy film War 2 this year, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The actor is now turning into a producer with HRX Films and Prime Show series Storm. He will also direct Krrish 4. 

Also read: Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu reveals he felt 'presence of Lord Shiva' while shooting Shiv Stotram: 'It was a spiritual awakening'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Smriti Mandhana's Rs 340000000 empire: Lavish Sangli apartment, brand endorsements, swanky cars and million-dollar WPL contract
Inside Smriti Mandhana's Rs 340000000 empire: Lavish Sangli apartment, brand end
PM Modi issues BIG statement during Chhattisgarh visit: 'That day is not far when...'
PM Modi's BIG statement during Chhattisgarh visit: 'That day is not far...'
Bad news for Indian cricket: Former U19 all-rounder, teammate of Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu dies in road accident
Bad news for Indian cricket: Former U19 all-rounder, teammate of Irfan Pathan
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Leh, second major tremor in three weeks
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Leh, second major tremor in 3 weeks
General Upendra Dwivedi recounts Operation Sindoor: 'For first time in Indian history...'
General Upendra Dwivedi recounts Operation Sindoor: 'For first time...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE