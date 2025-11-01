Hrithik Roshan pens romantic haiku for Saba Azad on her 40th birthday: 'From everything I reach...'

Hrithik and Saba first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in February 2022.

Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt message for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, who turned 40 on November 1. The Bollywood actor shared a series of adorable pictures and videos of them in a carousel on his Instagram. Take a look.

In the first selfie, the lovebirds are smiling ear to ear at the camera. In another, the actor posted a boomerang with Saba in a car. The third picture shows Saba pouting, while Hrithik is happily smiling. Another video shows the Saba enjoying nature.

Sharing the pictures and videos, Hrithik wrote, “From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, being a good partner to you, is my all time favourite thing to do. Happy birthday, my love.''

Saba replied, “My heart (puppy eyes, red heart, melting emojis).” Numerous fans also commented, wishing Saba on her birthday and leaving heart emojis for the couple.

The lovebirds started dating in 2022

For those who may not know, Hrithik and Saba first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in February 2022. The couple made their relationship official in May of the same year.

About his previous marriage

Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan from 2000 to 2014, and they continue to co-parent their sons.

On the work front

Hrithik was last seen in the YRF spy film War 2 this year, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The actor is now turning into a producer with HRX Films and Prime Show series Storm. He will also direct Krrish 4.

Also read: Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu reveals he felt 'presence of Lord Shiva' while shooting Shiv Stotram: 'It was a spiritual awakening'