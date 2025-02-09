Before becoming one of the top directors of Indian cinema, he made a statement about Hrithik Roshan, that didn't go well with the masses.

Hrithik Roshan is known as the Greek God of Bollywood. Apart from his jaw-dropping physique and good looks, the actor has impressed his fans multiple times with his performances in movies such as Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Super 30, and War. Recently, the Krrish actor was also recognised as one of the Most Handsome Men in the World.

However, a filmmaker once made a big statement about Hrithik. At present this filmmaker is hailed as a visionary craftsman who took India to an international level. However, decades ago he called Hrithik Roshan inferior to Prabhas. Yes, this director said that Hrithik is nothing in front of Prabhas, and it came out of frustration after watching Dhoom 2.

The director who once said that 'Hrithik is nothing' is...

SS Rajamouli, yes the maverick filmmaker, who made India proud with his RRR and Baahubali franchise once made such a huge remark. An old video of Rajamouli resurfaced on the internet in which he was saying, "When Dhoom 2 released two years ago, I wondered why only Bollywood can make such quality films. Don’t we have heroes like Hrithik Roshan? I just saw the songs, poster and trailer of Billa, and I can only say one thing. Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I’d like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking Telugu cinema to Hollywood level."

SS Rajamouli admitted his mistake

In 2023, when the filmmaker was busy promoting RRR before the Oscars, he reacted to his viral statement. In an event, Rajamouli recalled his statement, and said, "It was long, long back... I think some 15-16 years back. But yeah, my choice of words of mine wasn’t good, I must admit it. My intention was never to degrade him, I respect him a lot. It is long back."

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli is currently making his next visual extravengaza SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra.