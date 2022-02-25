Hrithik Roshan enjoy Kerala food with rumoured beau Saba Azad on lunch date

Actor Hrithik Roshan was invited with his family by his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad to enjoy homemade South-Indian delicacies. Nair on Fire, the caterers who are specialised in providing homemade Kerela food, served them food, and the rumoured couple also clicked with them.

Owing to it as a proud moment of achievement, the food provider, posted a carousel where Hrithik is posing in a cool white tee, with Sara Jacob Nair (Founder and Executive), and Toral Sanghvi (Founder partner and Brand Curator). Saba also clicked with the founders, and the team shared a sweet message for them.

Here are the photos

With these pictures, the food provider said, "When you are happy, you show it! @sarajacobnair and @toral.sanghavi in the frame and @instavgn with us! Overwhelmed with joy n warmth n so much gratitude! And so so touched by the faith bestowed upon us by the loveliest Saba Azad to put together the Special Sunday Sadya from @naironfireindia. A Sunday well-spent cooking for the most gorgeous people in town."

In another post, the caterers mentioned the lunch fun and a little anxious, and said, "When someone is so so particular about what and how and why of serving Kerala food as Saba Azad, the benchmarks are also pretty high!! Heartwarming to see such love for Mallu food and it was a fun, slightly anxious (you can make that out from our crazy hair) and supremely rewarding afternoon.

Previously, Rajesh Roshan shared the image of this lunch date on his Instagram and wrote, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime" and added a red heart emoji. Hrithik replied to his uncle and wrote, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun."

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen this year in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan