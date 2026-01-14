Hrithik Roshan celebrates 52nd Birthday at ultra-luxurious Trisara resort in Phuket, see viral pics

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his birthday at Phuket’s ultra-luxurious Trisara resort, enjoying privacy, luxury and stunning views with family and friends, making it a memorable getaway.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 52nd birthday in style but kept it private and peaceful at the Trisara resort in Phuket, Thailand. He decided not to have a loud party but to spend luxurious quality time with family and close friends at the beachside retreat. Hrithik posted several pics on social media, letting fans have a peek at his laid-back vacation. The pictures depict him savouring precious moments with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, girlfriend Saba Azad, mother Pinkie Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her partner Arslan Goni and also close buddies like Kunal Kohli and Zayed Khan. Amidst the celebrations, Hrithik expressed gratitude to the resort staff for their efforts and described the occasion as peaceful, joyful and unforgettable.

About Trisara resort:

Trisara resort is a name that goes with above all exclusivity and privacy. The word 'Trisara' translates to 'the garden in the third heaven,' and it is situated in a secluded bay on Phuket's western coast. The resort is known for its isolated villas, which have pools and breathtaking views of either the tropical garden or the Andaman Sea. The villas are purposely built to provide the utmost comfort, luxury and privacy; thus, the resort attracts the likes of celebrities and travellers seeking a quiet retreat away from the public.

Luxury and costs:

Staying at Trisara is an expensive delight. The price list is different for each villa type. An ocean view pool junior suite will cost about Rs 1.55 lakh for one night, a 1-bedroom ocean view pool villa is nearly Rs 1.79 lakh per night and a 2-bedroom oceanfront pool villa can reach the sum of Rs 3.53 lakh per night. The exact prices are determined by the season, but the customers still get top-notch service, private pools, along with excellent views and so on.

A memorable getaway:

Hrithik Roshan's birthday celebration at Trisara proved that a luxurious and private holiday can lead to amazing memories. The privacy, comfort and nature's beauty mix made the party really extraordinary, providing Hrithik and his dear ones a tranquil hideout from the world while living at one of Phuket's priciest resorts.