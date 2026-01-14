'Chhota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's young doppleganger recalls heartwarming interaction with India star
Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 1300 crore worldwide, is second Hindi movie to achieve this feat after Dangal
After US, Israel cut ties with UN organisations, to take more severe actions; Know why
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar makes history, becomes highest-grossing Indian film ever in USA with over USD 21 million
Magh Bihu 2026: Know date, shubh muhurat, auspicious timings, puja vidhi, significance of Assam’s Bhogali Bihu festival
RCB's IPL 2026 home ground decided as franchise moves away from Chinnaswamy stadium
North India remarks land DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in fresh political controversy
Hrithik Roshan celebrates 52nd Birthday at ultra-luxurious Trisara resort in Phuket, see viral pics
14-year-old girl abducted by Pakistani grooming gang, over 200 Sikhs gathered outside groomer's residence in London to rescue, WATCH
Virat Kohli reclaims No.1 ODI batter spot after four years, Rohit Sharma drops in rankings
ENTERTAINMENT
Hrithik Roshan celebrated his birthday at Phuket’s ultra-luxurious Trisara resort, enjoying privacy, luxury and stunning views with family and friends, making it a memorable getaway.
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 52nd birthday in style but kept it private and peaceful at the Trisara resort in Phuket, Thailand. He decided not to have a loud party but to spend luxurious quality time with family and close friends at the beachside retreat. Hrithik posted several pics on social media, letting fans have a peek at his laid-back vacation. The pictures depict him savouring precious moments with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, girlfriend Saba Azad, mother Pinkie Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her partner Arslan Goni and also close buddies like Kunal Kohli and Zayed Khan. Amidst the celebrations, Hrithik expressed gratitude to the resort staff for their efforts and described the occasion as peaceful, joyful and unforgettable.
Trisara resort is a name that goes with above all exclusivity and privacy. The word 'Trisara' translates to 'the garden in the third heaven,' and it is situated in a secluded bay on Phuket's western coast. The resort is known for its isolated villas, which have pools and breathtaking views of either the tropical garden or the Andaman Sea. The villas are purposely built to provide the utmost comfort, luxury and privacy; thus, the resort attracts the likes of celebrities and travellers seeking a quiet retreat away from the public.
Staying at Trisara is an expensive delight. The price list is different for each villa type. An ocean view pool junior suite will cost about Rs 1.55 lakh for one night, a 1-bedroom ocean view pool villa is nearly Rs 1.79 lakh per night and a 2-bedroom oceanfront pool villa can reach the sum of Rs 3.53 lakh per night. The exact prices are determined by the season, but the customers still get top-notch service, private pools, along with excellent views and so on.
Also read: Malaika Arora on performing item songs at 50: 'Inspires women to...'
Hrithik Roshan's birthday celebration at Trisara proved that a luxurious and private holiday can lead to amazing memories. The privacy, comfort and nature's beauty mix made the party really extraordinary, providing Hrithik and his dear ones a tranquil hideout from the world while living at one of Phuket's priciest resorts.