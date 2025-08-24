Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood icons who first won hearts as child stars

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to achieve THIS rare 'Pakistan' feat

Who is George Soros? Kiren Rijiju says US investor has kept aside USD 1 trillion to destabilise Indian govt

ISRO successfully conducts first integrated Air Drop Test for Gaganyaan Mission

Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly killing wife, says, 'she died.., fights are normal...', watch

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s daily routine: Skincare, bubble baths, self-care secrets, more

Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into International Tennis Hall of Fame | Watch viral video

Virat Kohli's lighthearted jab at Cheteshwar Pujara resurfaces after latter's international retirement: 'Usse zyaada shareef ladka...'

Celina Jaitly visits late son’s grave, pens emotional note: 'I wished I could save him but...'

Mini Mathur blasts paparazzo for zooming in on Kajol’s body after body-shaming remarks: 'You don’t have...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction

'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Sir

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to achieve THIS rare 'Pakistan' feat

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to

Who is George Soros? Kiren Rijiju says US investor has kept aside USD 1 trillion to destabilise Indian govt

Who is George Soros? Billionaire allegedly working to destabilise Modi govt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood icons who first won hearts as child stars

Five well-known actors first appeared on screen as children in brief roles. These early moments gave them a first taste of film sets and shaped the paths they later followed in Bollywood.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 02:57 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood icons who first won hearts as child stars
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aamir Khan

Untitled-design-1Aamir Khan made his first on-screen appearance as a child in the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. He appeared in a small part as a child artist long before he became known as one of Bollywood’s most respected lead actors. That early cameo introduced him to film sets and the craft of acting at a very young age.

Alia Bhatt

Untitled-design-2Alia Bhatt’s first screen moment came as a child artist in Sangharsh (1999), where she briefly played the younger version of Preity Zinta’s character. Though it was a tiny role, it marked her very first experience in front of the camera and foreshadowed a career that would later turn her into one of modern Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Hrithik Roshan

Untitled-design-3Hrithik Roshan appeared as a child in several family productions long before his breakout. He showed up in the song sequences and small parts of films like Aap Ke Deewane and later had a credited child role in Bhagwaan Dada. Those early on-set experiences helped him grow comfortable with performance and paved the way for his later lead roles.

ALSO READ: From Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav to Manoj Bajpayee’s Satya: 5 iconic gangster movies that defined Bollywood’s take on Mumbai’s 'mafia'

Sonam Kapoor

Untitled-design-4Sonam Kapoor had a blink-and-you-miss-it early moment connected to her family’s film world when she appeared as a child in the 1988 film Vijay. Born into a film family, she later moved behind the camera as an assistant and then launched a full acting career, but that first cameo was her earliest link to Bollywood’s sets.

Kunal Khemu

Untitled-design-5Kunal Khemu began as a child actor, featuring in popular 1990s films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Raja Hindustani. His early screen work helped him learn the ropes of performance young and eventually transition into steady adult roles across films and web projects.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion
Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin
NOT India, THIS country has tallest statue of Lord Ganesha, details here
NOT India, THIS country has tallest statue of Lord Ganesha, details here
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s...: 'Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling'
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s...
PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar
PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13000 cr
Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’
Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE