Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood icons who first won hearts as child stars

Five well-known actors first appeared on screen as children in brief roles. These early moments gave them a first taste of film sets and shaped the paths they later followed in Bollywood.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan made his first on-screen appearance as a child in the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. He appeared in a small part as a child artist long before he became known as one of Bollywood’s most respected lead actors. That early cameo introduced him to film sets and the craft of acting at a very young age.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s first screen moment came as a child artist in Sangharsh (1999), where she briefly played the younger version of Preity Zinta’s character. Though it was a tiny role, it marked her very first experience in front of the camera and foreshadowed a career that would later turn her into one of modern Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan appeared as a child in several family productions long before his breakout. He showed up in the song sequences and small parts of films like Aap Ke Deewane and later had a credited child role in Bhagwaan Dada. Those early on-set experiences helped him grow comfortable with performance and paved the way for his later lead roles.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor had a blink-and-you-miss-it early moment connected to her family’s film world when she appeared as a child in the 1988 film Vijay. Born into a film family, she later moved behind the camera as an assistant and then launched a full acting career, but that first cameo was her earliest link to Bollywood’s sets.

Kunal Khemu

Kunal Khemu began as a child actor, featuring in popular 1990s films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Raja Hindustani. His early screen work helped him learn the ropes of performance young and eventually transition into steady adult roles across films and web projects.