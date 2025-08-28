Hridayapoorvam X review: Mohanlal scores hat-trick with 'excellent family entertainer' after L2 Empuraan, Thudarum; say viewers

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viewers are saying that Mohanlal has scored a hat-trick with Hridayapoorvam as his previous two films released in 2025 - L2: Empuraan and Thudarum have been massive blockbusters.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 07:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap in the leading roles, the Malayalam romantic drama Hridayapoorvam has been released in the theatres on August 28 as an Onam release, along with the superhero drama Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan and produced by Dulquer Salmaan.

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam has received positive reviews from the audiences, who watched the film on its first day and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One X user wrote, "#Hridayapoorvam - An excellent family entertainer movie from the Malayalam industry. Sathyan Anthikad delivers gracefully along with the exquisite chemistry of Mohanlal and Sangeeth Prathap", while another added, "#Hridayapoorvam mildly drifts from the classic Sathyan Anthikad formula, adapting to the changing times, while retaining his trademark warmth and humour. Despite the film’s uneven pacing and hints of boomer energy, Mohanlal carries the film with incredible ease."

"#Hridayapoorvam offers a superb first half followed by a decent second half, with Mohanlal - Sangeeth chemistry working really well. With many fun elements, film also delved into emotional depths. Bgm n songs were good, rest of cast performances was also nice. A Sathyan Anthikad treat to the audience", read another post.

Viewers are saying that Mohanlal has scored a hat-trick this year with Hridayapoorvam as his previous two films L2: Empuraan and Thudarum have been massive blockbusters. While L2 Empuraan became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with Rs 265 crore, Thudarum took the third spot on the list with the worldwide gross earnings of Rs 235 crore.

READ | Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta

