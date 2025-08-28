Hridayapoorvam X review: Mohanlal scores hat-trick with 'excellent family entertainer' after L2 Empuraan, Thudarum; say viewers

Day after Donald Trump's 50% tariff comes in effect, Russia hits back at US’ ‘Modi’s War’ remark, says, ‘If oil is cheap...’
ENTERTAINMENT
Viewers are saying that Mohanlal has scored a hat-trick with Hridayapoorvam as his previous two films released in 2025 - L2: Empuraan and Thudarum have been massive blockbusters.
Starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap in the leading roles, the Malayalam romantic drama Hridayapoorvam has been released in the theatres on August 28 as an Onam release, along with the superhero drama Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan and produced by Dulquer Salmaan.
Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam has received positive reviews from the audiences, who watched the film on its first day and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One X user wrote, "#Hridayapoorvam - An excellent family entertainer movie from the Malayalam industry. Sathyan Anthikad delivers gracefully along with the exquisite chemistry of Mohanlal and Sangeeth Prathap", while another added, "#Hridayapoorvam mildly drifts from the classic Sathyan Anthikad formula, adapting to the changing times, while retaining his trademark warmth and humour. Despite the film’s uneven pacing and hints of boomer energy, Mohanlal carries the film with incredible ease."
"#Hridayapoorvam offers a superb first half followed by a decent second half, with Mohanlal - Sangeeth chemistry working really well. With many fun elements, film also delved into emotional depths. Bgm n songs were good, rest of cast performances was also nice. A Sathyan Anthikad treat to the audience", read another post.
#Hridayapoorvam— ABHIJITH DASAN (@abhijith_dasan) August 28, 2025
An excellent family entertainer movie from the Malayalam industry. Sathyan Anthikad delivers gracefully along with the exquisite chemistry of @Mohanlal and Sangeeth prathap. @MalavikaM_, siddique, lalu alex, baburaj, sangita madhavan have beautifully contributed. pic.twitter.com/2hwwo37Zrl
#Hridayapoorvam offers a superb first half followed by a decent second half, with Mohanlal - Sangeeth chemistry working really well. With many fun elements, film also delved into emotional depths. Bgm n songs were good, rest of cast performances was also nice.
A Sathyan… pic.twitter.com/hi1oujCoZd— Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) August 28, 2025
#Hridayapoorvam mildly drifts from the classic Sathyan Anthikad formula, adapting to the changing times, while retaining his trademark warmth and humour. Despite the film’s uneven pacing and hints of boomer energy, L carries the film with incredible ease.#Mohanlal's 2025 pic.twitter.com/oopHktr2un— konakona (@kanakonasoman) August 28, 2025
Viewers are saying that Mohanlal has scored a hat-trick this year with Hridayapoorvam as his previous two films L2: Empuraan and Thudarum have been massive blockbusters. While L2 Empuraan became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with Rs 265 crore, Thudarum took the third spot on the list with the worldwide gross earnings of Rs 235 crore.
