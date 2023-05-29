Search icon
How Sidhu Moose Wala's biggest 'enemy' dissed him on stage, became fan after death; even released tribute track

Sidhu Moose Wala had a legendary feud with a fellow artiste, whose men once threatened to attack the popular rapper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

Sidhu Moose Wala died on May 29 last year

One year ago, on this day, rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa district. A hugely popular figure in the Punjabi entertainment industry, Sidhu was a man both loved and envied. His quick rise and stardom had given him countless fans, as well as rivals and enemies, both inside and outside the industry.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s biggest rival and ‘enemy’ in Punjabi music

Sidhu Moose Wala’s biggest rivalry in Punjabi music was with Karan Aujla. Both of them were involved in a feud that lasted years and was only resolved after Sidhu’s untimely death. In 2017, the feud began when a video of Sidhu targeting Aujla was leaked to the latter’s management. In a YouTube video, Elly Mangat, who worked with both artistes, recalled how Aujla’s team threatened to attack Sidhu over the video, which gave rise to their feud.

Sidhu Moose Wala and Karan Aujla’s feud

Between 2018 and 2022, both Sidhu and Aujla would often taunt each other on social media and bad mouth each other on public forums. In 2018, it seemed tha rivalry was resolved as both artistes became quiet. However, Aujla released a diss track on Sidhu called Lafaafe. In retaliation, Sidhu released his own diss track called Warning Shot. In a subsequent interview, Aujla clarified that he did not write Lafaafe and the song was not about his and Sidhu’s rivalry as widely perceived. He also said that he had cleared things up with Sidhu over a phone call before his death. However, a few weeks after Sidhu's death, a video showed Aujla partying with an accused in Sidhu's murdr. The singer clarified that he did not know the individual in question.

Karan Aujla’s tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

After Sidhu’s sudden death at the age of 28 last year, Karan Aujla was one of the many artistes from the Punjabi entertainment industry who paid tribute to the rapper. Clearly burying the hatchet, Karan Aujla released a track called Maa a few months later, which he called his tribute to the late Sidhu. The track was a huge hit and appreciated by Sidhu’s fans too.

