How Saif Ali Khan introduced Kareena Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan? Actress says, 'he told me my girlfriend is two years...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

World’s First AI Platform for Real-Time Disease Monitoring and Treatment Launches in India — Powered by OFC and Gadgeon

Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'

Nighttime anxiety and how it impacts sleep quality

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Poised to Break Out Toward $10 in 2026, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Expected to Deliver Bigger Gains Faster

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif own Rs 17-crore Mumbai home, Rs 7-crore London mansion, Rs 200-crore brand; their combined net worth is whopping Rs...

Want strong immunity? PM Modi says drumstick paratha is the secret, here’s the recipe

From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
OpenAI's ChatGPT now comes in teen version, enables guardians to keep check after 16-year-old's suicide case; check details

OpenAI's ChatGPT now comes in teen version, enables guardians to keep check

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

How Saif Ali Khan introduced Kareena Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan? Actress says, 'he told me my girlfriend is two years...'

In the latest interview, Soha reflected on the moment she first learned about Kareena Kapoor. She also reflected on their distant childhood bond with Saif Ali Khan, noting how they were not close when they were younger.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

How Saif Ali Khan introduced Kareena Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan? Actress says, 'he told me my girlfriend is two years...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of Bollywood’s most loved power couple, as their relationship has endured for over a decade, with both often expressing their admiration and love for each other. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after a five-year live-in relationship. Their romance blossomed on the sets of Tashan in 2008. Recently, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan revealed how he introduced her to his then-girlfriend and now wife Kareena Kapoor. 

In the latest interview, Soha reflected on the moment she first learned about Kareena Kapoor. “I just remember my brother calling me, and we were shooting something or other at that time. He said, ‘I wanted to let you know that my girlfriend is two years younger than you.’ I was like, ‘Okay, great!’ That was my introduction,” she recalled on Mashable India’s YouTube channel. Further, she also explained how her bond with Kareena developed slowly. “Any relationship that has meaning to it requires time and nurturing,” she added.

Further, Soha also reflected on their distant childhood bond with Saif Ali Khan, noting how they were not close when they were younger. She revealed that Saif was considered the family’s ‘rebel’, with their parents often keeping her away from Saif’s habits. “He was sort of a rebel as a child, and my parents used to take his example and tell us what not to do. The room that I had growing up actually was his room, but when he came over, I wasn’t allowed to sleep there, because he would often jump out the window at night and come back at unusual hours. He did a lot of things, and my parents didn’t let me sleep in that room because they thought I already looked like him, so I should at least not turn out like him,” she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. Directed by Vishal Furia, the horror thriller stars Soha in the antagonist role of Daasi Maa, which is a significant addition to the sequel to Chhorii. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Navratri Kalash Sthapana 2025 date: Shubh muhurat, fasting rules, dos, and don'ts to follow during 9-day festival
Navratri Kalash Sthapna 2025 date: Know muhurat, fasting rules, dos and don'ts
US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'
US Commerce Secretary's BIG statement: 'India could lose access to...'
NATO-like defence organisation of Muslim countries with Pakistan at centre? How can India handle this challenge?
NATO-like defence organisation of Muslim countries with Pakistan at centre?
Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai, Pune, IMD issues red alert for…
Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai, Pune, IMD issues.
'Salman Khan was very physical with Aishwarya Rai, was very...': REAL reason why actress doesn’t work as often as she used to
'Salman Khan was very physical with Aishwarya': REAL reason why she doesn’t...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE