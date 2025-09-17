How Saif Ali Khan introduced Kareena Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan? Actress says, 'he told me my girlfriend is two years...'

In the latest interview, Soha reflected on the moment she first learned about Kareena Kapoor. She also reflected on their distant childhood bond with Saif Ali Khan, noting how they were not close when they were younger.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of Bollywood’s most loved power couple, as their relationship has endured for over a decade, with both often expressing their admiration and love for each other. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after a five-year live-in relationship. Their romance blossomed on the sets of Tashan in 2008. Recently, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan revealed how he introduced her to his then-girlfriend and now wife Kareena Kapoor.

In the latest interview, Soha reflected on the moment she first learned about Kareena Kapoor. “I just remember my brother calling me, and we were shooting something or other at that time. He said, ‘I wanted to let you know that my girlfriend is two years younger than you.’ I was like, ‘Okay, great!’ That was my introduction,” she recalled on Mashable India’s YouTube channel. Further, she also explained how her bond with Kareena developed slowly. “Any relationship that has meaning to it requires time and nurturing,” she added.

Further, Soha also reflected on their distant childhood bond with Saif Ali Khan, noting how they were not close when they were younger. She revealed that Saif was considered the family’s ‘rebel’, with their parents often keeping her away from Saif’s habits. “He was sort of a rebel as a child, and my parents used to take his example and tell us what not to do. The room that I had growing up actually was his room, but when he came over, I wasn’t allowed to sleep there, because he would often jump out the window at night and come back at unusual hours. He did a lot of things, and my parents didn’t let me sleep in that room because they thought I already looked like him, so I should at least not turn out like him,” she was quoted as saying.



Meanwhile, Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. Directed by Vishal Furia, the horror thriller stars Soha in the antagonist role of Daasi Maa, which is a significant addition to the sequel to Chhorii.