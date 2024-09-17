Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

Assam's online trading scam: Actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah sent to judicial custody

How Pataudi Palace maintains its royal grandeur on a budget, Soha Ali Khan reveals details

Ratan Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani, Adani and more: Know first jobs of India’s most successful Indians

Mukesh Ambani shields Radhika Merchant from crowd at Ganpati darshan, know why viral video has sparked online debate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

Assam's online trading scam: Actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah sent to judicial custody

Assam's online trading scam: Actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah sent to judicial custody

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

5 animals that sleep in standing position

5 animals that sleep in standing position

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

How Pataudi Palace maintains its royal grandeur on a budget, Soha Ali Khan reveals details

Soha Ali Khan revealed that Pataudi Palace is maintained economically. Describes her mother Sharmila Tagore and her brother Soha Ali Khan's roles.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 10:37 PM IST

How Pataudi Palace maintains its royal grandeur on a budget, Soha Ali Khan reveals details
Pataudi Palace
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Soha Ali Khan recently shared some interesting details about her family’s royal heritage and their historic residence, Pataudi Palace, in an interview with Cyrus Broacha on the Housing.com YouTube channel. The palace, which is managed by her brother Saif Ali Khan, has been in their family for generations, and Soha offered insights into how they handle the maintenance of the large property.

Soha mentioned that her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, is in charge of overseeing the household accounts. She takes care of all the finances, making sure everything runs smoothly. Soha said, “My mother sits with her hisaab-kitaab (account books); she knows the daily and monthly expenses. For example, we don’t paint Pataudi Palace. Instead, it’s whitewashed because it’s much cheaper.” She added that they haven’t purchased any new items for the palace in a long time, as it’s the architecture that makes the place special, not the objects inside it.

Soha also shared a fascinating story about her grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, who started building the palace but ran out of money during the construction. As a result, certain parts of the palace have carpets instead of marble floors. She humorously revealed that her responsibility at the palace is managing the "generator room," which she referred to as a two-bedroom unit.

The palace, known as Ibrahim Kothi, is located in Pataudi, Haryana, and was originally constructed by Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, Soha’s grandfather. The property spans 10 acres and features 150 rooms, including bedrooms, billiard rooms, dressing rooms, and opulent dining and drawing rooms. Saif Ali Khan, who inherited the palace from his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, now owns it and uses it as a vacation home. Interestingly, Saif had to buy back the palace after it was taken over by a hotel company, and he did so with his own earnings.

Currently, the palace also serves as a popular filming location. Movies like Animal and Saif’s streaming series Tandav have been filmed there. Despite the palace’s grandeur, the family’s careful management of the property highlights their focus on preserving their heritage while being mindful of expenses.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks ever in UPSC interview, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks ever in UPSC interview, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Meet Tamil Nadu's richest person, also India's wealthiest self-made billionaire, runs Rs 8703 crore firm, net worth...

Meet Tamil Nadu's richest person, also India's wealthiest self-made billionaire, runs Rs 8703 crore firm, net worth...

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement