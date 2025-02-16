Thandel is a romantic action drama inspired by a real-life incident involving fishermen and Allu Arjun, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s new film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has an interesting connection to Allu Arjun and a remarkable real-life story. The movie, which is produced by Allu Aravind, draws inspiration from the true experience of 22 fishermen from Srikakulam. These fishermen accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters and were imprisoned for 13 months.

What makes the story even more intriguing is a twist involving a Pakistani jailer. According to a report by Great Andhra, the jailer, who was a huge fan of Allu Arjun, played a key role in helping the fishermen during their time in prison. He even asked for the superstar's autograph. After the fishermen returned to India, they kept their promise to the jailer. They reached out to a writer, who then contacted Geetha Arts, the production company founded by Allu Aravind. This fascinating story caught the attention of producer Bunny Vas, who saw the potential for a film and decided to bring Thandel to life.

This incident highlights the massive reach of Telugu cinema, even beyond India. Actor Sunil shared a similar experience during the movie's success meet. He recalled how Pakistani fans in Spain recognized him from the film Pushpa: The Rise. These fans were so passionate about Indian films that they even cooked for him despite their restaurant being closed.

Meanwhile, Thandel marks Naga Chaitanya’s strong return to the silver screen. The film is receiving positive reviews and is performing decently at the box office. ETimes gave the Sai Pallavi-starrer a solid 3.5-star rating, praising the performances and the engaging storyline. Our review described Thandel as an exciting romantic action drama that delivers on its promises. While there are some areas where the narrative could have been tighter, the film's strong storytelling, beautiful visuals, emotional music, and exceptional performances from the leads make it a memorable watch. If you’re in the mood for an intense love story mixed with action and a bit of patriotism, Thandel is definitely worth watching.