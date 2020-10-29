Samantha Akkineni hosts 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in Nagarjuna's absence; here's how much she earned for the episode

'Bigg Boss Telugu' fans were in for a surprise when on Dussehra, Samantha Akkineni stepped in place of Nagarjuna to host the fourth season of the show. The actress, married to Chaitanya Akkineni, is Nagarjuna's daughter-in-law.

Samantha shared an image of her hosting 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' while also sharing her experience on the stage. She posted, "An experience to remember .. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting , the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before.."

"Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this.. And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy. And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4," wrote Samantha while thanking Nagarjuna and the makers of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' for the opportunity.

Here's her post:

According to a report on Filmfare, the actress had charged Rs. 2.3 crore to host the particular Dussehra special episode. Reportedly, after hosting the last weekend episode, Samantha might return as temporary replacement for Nagarjuna, for this weekend too.

Since Samantha hosted the weekend episode, she had also announced the contestant eliminated from the race of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'. Divi was voted out of the show. The show began with Nagarjuna in Manali introducing Samantha through a video.