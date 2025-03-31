The term alpha male is usually portrayed on screen as a loud, aggressive man who dominates others, behaves destructively, and claims to feel no pain - 'Mard ko dard nahi hota.

Who is an 'alpha male'? This question has been widely discussed in recent years, especially in Indian cinema, which is often seen as a reflection of the society. The term 'alpha male' is usually portrayed on screen as a loud, aggressive man who dominates others, behaves destructively and claims to feel no pain - 'Mard ko dard nahi hota'. The one who flaunts his bare chest full of hair and has a violent attitude? Really?

Films like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Yash’s KGF have reinforced this idea, sparking discussions on toxic masculinity. However, Salman Khan’s latest film, Sikandar (released on March 30, 2025), takes a fresh and much-needed take on the concept of an 'alpha male'.

A new take on the alpha male

Sikandar follows a familiar storyline - a prince fighting corruption and taking on the powerful to protect the weak. But the film redefines what it means to be an 'alpha male'. A key character in the story is Kajal’s father-in-law, an elderly patriarch who dominates his family with his rigid beliefs. Without revealing spoilers, he is portrayed as the head of the family whose opinions are final and whose anger everyone fears.

The family treads cautiously around him, avoiding anything that might upset him. Stubborn and set in his ways, he refuses to sell the family home despite facing serious hardships. To him, his decisions are always right. However, in a touching moment, his grandchildren reveal that he is not their favourite family member, which leaves him feeling deeply hurt.

This is where Sanjay Rajkot, played by Salman Khan, steps in with a solid idea of what it means to be an 'alpha male'. In a key scene, his character says, “An alpha male is not someone who controls or dictates the family. An alpha male is someone who understands everyone, brings them together and leads with kindness and love.”

This fresh perspective shifts the focus from dominance to empathy, from control to unity.

Debate on alpha male

Sikandar movie may not be a critic's favourite, but it delivers an important message that challenges outdated ideas of the 'alpha male' and highlights the power of understanding and unity in leadership.

Jacob Johanssen, an associate professor at St. Mary’s University in London, has spoken about how toxic masculinity is becoming more normal in today’s world. He links the rise of online communities promoting extreme male dominance to the growth of right-wing populism worldwide.

Educator and author Vikas Divyakirti also addressed toxic masculinity, especially after Animal became a massive box office hit. He pointed out: ''Animal film ka jo character hai, usko apne alpha male hone pe bada gurur hai. Acha alpha male wala concept human society pe apply nahi hota hai, yeh animals pe, wolves pe apply hota hai basically. Hum jungle se bohot aage nikal chuke hai, jo jungle mein ruke huye hai woh alpha male banne ke chakkar mein hai, aur hamare aur janwar ke beech kuch toh antar bacha ke rakhna padega.”

He further added, “Phir aap mahilaon se nafrat karne lagenge, distance maintain kar lenge ya unhe sirf object ki tarah treat karenge. Usse ye kehna ki ‘Mera joota lick karo,’ kitna inhuman hai. Kya bachta hai iske baad rishte mein? Toxic masculinity ka sabse bada nuksaan us aadmi ke saath hota hai ki duniya mein ek bhi vyakti nahi bachta jo usse pyaar kare. Uski patni, uski maa, uski beti usse pyaar nahi kar paate, darte hain. Agar aapse log darte hain aur aap isme khush hai, toh yeh ek gadhapan hai.”

Final thoughts

Sikandar may not be a perfect film, but Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss have tried to blend action with emotion. While it has its flaws, the film adds an important new chapter to the ongoing conversation about the 'alpha male'. It challenges outdated ideas of what makes a man strong and reminds us that true leadership comes from love and unity - not fear and control.