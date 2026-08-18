How did Yash's wife Radhika react to his intimate scenes in Toxic? Ramayana's Ravana says 'she won't be happy'

Yash admits wife Radhika Pandit "won't be happy" watching his intimate scenes with Kiara Advani in Toxic, but says she trusts him and understands filmmaking. He calls the scenes crucial to the story and part of his craft as an actor. After Toxic, Yash will be seen as Ravana in Ramayana on Diwali.

Yash is well aware that his wife, actress Radhika Pandit, may not be entirely comfortable watching his intimate scenes in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor has admitted that she "won't be happy" with those portions of the film, but stressed that her discomfort has never come in the way of the trust they share. During his recent appearance on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, Yash talked about the same amid the online criticism surrounding Tabaahi, a song from Toxic that has drawn attention for its intimate moments featuring Yash and Kiara Advani. For Yash, however, the scenes were not about pushing boundaries merely for shock value. He explained that they were integral to the story, even though stepping outside his comfort zone was personally challenging.

"I've also stepped out of my comfort zone. It's not easy for me to do these things, but the story demands it, and it's a crucial part of it. Of course, she (Radhika) won't be happy about it, but that doesn't mean she's upset or anything, because she trusts me. The important thing is, she's also an actor. She understands it's a job, and when I'm performing, it's an actor doing their part. It's not her husband," Yash said.

The KGF actor also acknowledged that discomfort is a natural reaction when a partner watches intimate scenes involving their spouse. However, he pointed out that Radhika’s own experience as an actor allows her to understand the demands of filmmaking. "I think every partner would feel uncomfortable about this. I don't want to lie. Every partner feels that way. But I think, by the end of the day, we have to understand that it's a craft. It's an art, and what we're trying to achieve with this is very, very different. Some things people do because they believe in them. Some things people do because they know about them. Some things are done just because even the next generation looks up to it and learns from it. So some things have to be recorded, and I feel this story is important", he shared.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash in a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on August 26. Following Toxic, Yash will portray Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 is slated to hit theatres on November 8, while Ramayana Part 2 will release during Diwali 2027.

READ | Yash calls this actor 'invisible pillar' of Toxic; it's not Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth