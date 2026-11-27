Samay Raina becomes the world's first YouTuber to cross 1 million paid channel members. The record came days after India's Got Latent Season 2 ended.

Samay Raina has created history. The stand-up comedian has become the first YouTuber in the world to cross 1 million paid channel members. YouTube itself confirmed the milestone through its Google India blog, congratulating Samay on the strong bond he has built with his audience.

A record days after India's Got Latent 2 finale

Only a few days had passed since the conclusion of Season 2 of his well-liked program, India's Got Latent. The most recent season was available on Netflix and YouTube. Additionally, some episodes were made available exclusively to subscribers of his YouTube channel, which contributed to the growth of his premium membership.

This is a significant time for Samay's comeback. He was at the centre of a significant scandal regarding India's Got Latent almost two years prior. His audience has only gotten stronger in spite of that challenging time. Samay hasn't yet responded to the milestone in public.

What YouTube said about Samay

Praising Samay's journey, YouTube said he turned his channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions. "From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India's Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions," the platform stated.YouTube said the 1 million-member milestone shows a growing trend where fans are directly supporting their favourite creators through paid memberships.

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A big moment for Indian creators

An intriguing statistic was also posted on the Google India blog. Over 1.2 million Indian fans bought at least one YouTube channel membership in June 2026 alone. As a result, membership income for Indian creators increased by more than 25% annually. Samay's record goes beyond his individual achievements. It demonstrates how Indian viewers are increasingly prepared to spend money to support their favourite artists. Samay Raina's journey has really come full circle, from a modest comedy channel to a worldwide record.