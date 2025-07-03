How did Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar settle their differences? Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan says 'I was in shock when...'

Priyadarshan recently revealed that Paresh apologised for having left Hera Pheri 3, adding that everything is sorted between Akshay and Paresh.

The highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3, featuring the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, hit a roadblock when Paresh suddenly exited the project. This unexpected move sparked a lawsuit from Akshay Kumar's production house, causing turbulence. Things had not been easy until everything fell in place with Paresh announcing his return to the franchise, paving the way for the film to move forward. As per the latest reports, Akshay and Paresh have now resolved their differences.

How did Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar resolve their differences?

According to an insider, the tension between Paresh and Akshay eased when the latter publicly defended him at the Housefull 5 trailer launch. Akshay stood up for Paresh when a journalist had called him "foolish" for exiting Hera Pheri 3. The situation further improved when Akshay called Paresh to wish him on his birthday. “The superstar told him that while movies will come and go, their friendship should withstand the test of time as they go back a long way. After that, the two met along with Suniel,” added the insider as per the Mid-Day.

What did Priyadarshan say about Akshay, Paresh’s situation?

Priyadarshan recently revealed that Paresh apologised for having left Hera Pheri 3. "Both Akshay and Paresh called to say that everything is sorted. I was in shock when Paresh said, ‘Sir, I’m doing the movie. I have never had anything except a lot of respect for you. I’ve done 26 movies with you, and I’m sorry to have left the film. There were some personal issues.’ He said that Akshay, Suniel, and he met cordially and sorted it out,” he told Mid-Day. Further, Priyadarshan also denied reports suggesting Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan's involvement in this patch-up. Priyadarshan also said that he has now finally started serious work on the script, adding that he cannot surpass Hera Pheri (2000), how hard he tries.

Meanwhile, Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel will also share screen space in Ahmed’s adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle, before Hera Pheri 3.