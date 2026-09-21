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How did Nagaland film Angh qualify for Oscars 2027 despite losing out to Marathi movie Gondhal as India's official entry | Explained

With Gondhal representing India as the country's official submission and Angh gaining automatic eligibility through its TIFF win, two Indian films are now eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film race at the Oscars 2027.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

How did Nagaland film Angh qualify for Oscars 2027 despite losing out to Marathi movie Gondhal as India's official entry | Explained
A still from Angh
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Nagaland-set film Angh, the feature directorial debut of Theja Rio, has emerged as the winner of the prestigious Platform Competition at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026. The victory gives the film automatic eligibility for consideration in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2027. The development comes days after the Film Federation of India selected Santosh Davakhar's Marathi thriller Gondhal as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. P Sheshadri, chairperson of the FFI selection committee, had revealed that the top three films in contention for India’s official pick for 99th Academy Awards were Gondhal, Angh, and Ikkis.

The Oscars 2027 ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 14 next year in Los Angeles, California. With Gondhal representing India as the country's official submission and Angh gaining automatic eligibility through its TIFF win, two Indian films are now eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film race at the 2027 Academy Awards.

What is Angh all about?

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Nagaland, Angh follows an ageing Konyak village chief and his son, who remain among the last people holding on to their ancestral faith and way of life as their world undergoes profound change. Rio developed the feature from his 2021 short of the same name. Shot on 16mm and featuring an Indigenous Naga cast alongside BAFTA winning actor Douglas Henshall, the film explores the intersection of tradition, faith, family, memory and cultural transformation.

Theja Rio on Angh winning TIFF Platform Prize

Angh is produced by Nancy Nisa Beso and Rio. "It is a very special moment for me and for everyone associated with the film. I am aware that it is rare for a debut film to receive this kind of recognition, and all I can say is that we made Angh with a lot of love — for the place I come from, for my people and for our culture. At the heart of the film is the relationship between a father and son, but it is also about letting go, our relationship with home and the transient nature of life. These are some of the most universal emotions, and they belong to all of us. To see Angh connect with audiences beyond our own community has been deeply moving," Rio, 31, said in a statement post the film's win.

READ | Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Angh, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027

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