'How did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu paranthas with knife and fork': Gurinder Chadha's tweet goes viral

Headlines

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Ram Charan-Samantha's Rangasthalam, Yash-starrer KGF break box office records in Japan, both cross Rs 1-crore mark

Meet Udaipur doctor who turned single clinic into Rs 9000 crore firm

Meet Vikas Khanna, one of India's richest chefs: Know his journey from being dishwasher to TV star; earnings, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Diabetes: 10 Best dinner foods with low glycemic index

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

10 health benefits of cashews

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'How did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu paranthas with knife and fork': Gurinder Chadha's tweet goes viral

Gurinder Chadha shared a photo of her kid eating the Indian food with a spoon and fork.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 07, 2021, 12:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's recent tweet has gone viral on the Internet. She posted a photo of her kid relishing aloo parantha but with a twist. Yes, Gurinder's child eats the Indian food with a fork and spoon sending her into a meltdown. Looking at her kid eat food like this awakes the Punjabi mother in her and she tweets 'Fiteh Moo!'

Gurinder tweets, "Oh wow is me! How on earth did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu paranthas with a knife and fork! Fiteh Moo!"

Check it out below:

The tweet went instantly viral on the Internet and has about 6,304 Likes until now. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gurinder is known for directing popular films namely Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Bride and Prejudice (2004), The Mistress of Spices (2005) to name a few.

Chadha has been a part of the showbiz as a British filmmaker and has been working since the 90s. Her other films include Bhaji on the Beach (1993), What's Cooking? (2000), Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008), It's a Wonderful Afterlife (2010), Viceroy's House (2017), Blinded by the Light (2019) to name a few. 

On the personal front, Gurinder is married to Paul Mayeda Berges and they have twins together - daughter Kumiko and son Ronak.

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

    Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G with Nothing Phone-like LED strips teased, gets RGB spin

    GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

    This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

    Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

    Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

    Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

    Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

    Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

    MORE