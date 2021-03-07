'How did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu paranthas with knife and fork': Gurinder Chadha's tweet goes viral

Gurinder Chadha shared a photo of her kid eating the Indian food with a spoon and fork.

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's recent tweet has gone viral on the Internet. She posted a photo of her kid relishing aloo parantha but with a twist. Yes, Gurinder's child eats the Indian food with a fork and spoon sending her into a meltdown. Looking at her kid eat food like this awakes the Punjabi mother in her and she tweets 'Fiteh Moo!'

Gurinder tweets, "Oh wow is me! How on earth did I raise a child who insists on eating Allu paranthas with a knife and fork! Fiteh Moo!"

Check it out below:

The tweet went instantly viral on the Internet and has about 6,304 Likes until now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gurinder is known for directing popular films namely Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Bride and Prejudice (2004), The Mistress of Spices (2005) to name a few.

Chadha has been a part of the showbiz as a British filmmaker and has been working since the 90s. Her other films include Bhaji on the Beach (1993), What's Cooking? (2000), Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008), It's a Wonderful Afterlife (2010), Viceroy's House (2017), Blinded by the Light (2019) to name a few.

On the personal front, Gurinder is married to Paul Mayeda Berges and they have twins together - daughter Kumiko and son Ronak.