How did Bollywood revive forgotten heritage sites in Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Lucknow, Gujarat?

Ananya Panday’s Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant glow
World’s tallest Lord Ganesha idol stands in THIS country and its not India
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and where to see Blood Moon? Check date, time and other details
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur's fitness secrets: From cycling to mindful eating
'No chance of winning...': Kris Srikkanth slams India's Asia Cup selection, questions T20 World Cup preparations
Travel To Lucknow From Delhi-NCR In Just 4 Hours: UP govt's HUGE project cuts down journey time - Find out the completion date HERE
As 50 percent tariffs take effect, Donald Trump's advisor warns India, says, 'If the Indians don't...'
Meet Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, who announced divorce on Instagram, now engaged to...; her net worth is...
NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS releases merit list for 50% All India Quota seats, check ranks, scores, direct link HERE
Shammi Kapoor was mocked and questioned when Rajesh Khanna became superstar, here's why
ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood has revived interest in many forgotten heritage sites across India. From Chittorgarh Fort in Padmaavat to Agrasen ki Baoli in PK, films have spotlighted these historic places, making them popular tourist destinations once again.
India is home to countless heritage sites, some well-known while others remain hidden gems. Interestingly, Bollywood has often played a major role in reviving interest in these lesser-known places. Certain films have spotlighted forgotten monuments and forts, bringing them back into public memory. Here are six such heritage sites in India made famous by Bollywood movies.
The grandeur of Chittorgarh Fort was beautifully showcased in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The historic fort, once a seat of Rajput pride, saw renewed tourist interest after the film highlighted its rich legacy.
Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan put Champaner back on the map. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its medieval structures and mosques, became a cinematic backdrop that highlighted rural India’s timeless appeal.
Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur brought attention to the Rohtas Fort in Bihar. This forgotten site, with its blend of Mughal and Afghan architecture, suddenly became a subject of curiosity for history buffs and film lovers alike.
While Jodhaa Akbar primarily focused on Agra, certain sequences showcased the stunning Bada Imambara of Lucknow. The monument, famous for its central hall and maze-like passages, regained popularity among tourists.
Amer Fort has long been admired, but its use in Bollywood films like Jodha Akbar and Bol Bachchan gave it a new cinematic life. Its intricate architecture and grandeur made it a director’s favourite.
Located in the heart of Delhi, Agrasen ki Baoli remained largely unnoticed until PK featured it. The centuries-old stepwell became an iconic spot overnight, attracting history enthusiasts and selfie lovers alike.
Bollywood continues to act as a bridge between India’s cultural past and modern audiences. These heritage sites, once forgotten, have regained recognition, proving that cinema doesn’t just entertain, it also preserves history.
ALSO READ: Aashiqui, Rockstar, Aashiqui 2, know 5 Bollywood films that are remembered more for their songs than stories