How did Bollywood revive forgotten heritage sites in Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Lucknow, Gujarat?

Bollywood has revived interest in many forgotten heritage sites across India. From Chittorgarh Fort in Padmaavat to Agrasen ki Baoli in PK, films have spotlighted these historic places, making them popular tourist destinations once again.

India is home to countless heritage sites, some well-known while others remain hidden gems. Interestingly, Bollywood has often played a major role in reviving interest in these lesser-known places. Certain films have spotlighted forgotten monuments and forts, bringing them back into public memory. Here are six such heritage sites in India made famous by Bollywood movies.

Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan – Padmaavat

The grandeur of Chittorgarh Fort was beautifully showcased in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The historic fort, once a seat of Rajput pride, saw renewed tourist interest after the film highlighted its rich legacy.

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat – Lagaan

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan put Champaner back on the map. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its medieval structures and mosques, became a cinematic backdrop that highlighted rural India’s timeless appeal.

Rohtas Fort, Bihar – Gangs of Wasseypur

Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur brought attention to the Rohtas Fort in Bihar. This forgotten site, with its blend of Mughal and Afghan architecture, suddenly became a subject of curiosity for history buffs and film lovers alike.

Bada Imambara, Lucknow – Jodhaa Akbar

While Jodhaa Akbar primarily focused on Agra, certain sequences showcased the stunning Bada Imambara of Lucknow. The monument, famous for its central hall and maze-like passages, regained popularity among tourists.

Amer Fort, Jaipur – Bol Bachchan and Jodha Akbar

Amer Fort has long been admired, but its use in Bollywood films like Jodha Akbar and Bol Bachchan gave it a new cinematic life. Its intricate architecture and grandeur made it a director’s favourite.

Agrasen ki Baoli, Delhi – PK

Located in the heart of Delhi, Agrasen ki Baoli remained largely unnoticed until PK featured it. The centuries-old stepwell became an iconic spot overnight, attracting history enthusiasts and selfie lovers alike.

Bollywood continues to act as a bridge between India’s cultural past and modern audiences. These heritage sites, once forgotten, have regained recognition, proving that cinema doesn’t just entertain, it also preserves history.

