FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
DRIIV and AIVOT AI Sign MOU to bring Patented Deep Tech Solutions

DRIIV and AIVOT AI Sign MOU to bring Patented Deep Tech Solutions

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi’s Family Issues Emotional Plea As Father Jorge Battles Illness

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi’s Family Issues Emotional Plea As Father Jorge Battles Illness

This Father - Daughter Duo are reforming heart health in India, one heart at a time.

This Father - Daughter Duo are reforming heart health in India, one heart at a t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

How did Baba Siddique's death affect Salman Khan? Sikandar co-star reveals shocking details

Vishal Vashishtha revealed that Salman Khan continued shooting Sikandar despite injury, grief, and tight security, praising his dedication and resilience.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

How did Baba Siddique's death affect Salman Khan? Sikandar co-star reveals shocking details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Salman Khan continued shooting Sikandar despite severe physical pain and emotional distress following a personal tragedy, according to co-star Vishal Vashishtha, who described the challenging phase during the film’s production.

Salman Khan’s difficult phase during Sikandar shoot

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna last appeared together in Sikandar. He experienced a significant personal loss during its production when his close friend and politician Baba Siddique was killed. This occurrence had a profound impact on him and resulted in increased security surrounding the actor because of safety worries. Despite having a terrible rib injury at the same time, he decided to keep filming.

Vishal Vashishtha recalls Salman’s struggle on set

Salman was physically, emotionally, and intellectually worn out, yet he stayed dedicated to his work, according to co-star Vishal Vashishtha. Regarding the actor's health, Vishal stated that Salman was "going through a lot" and would finish parts gradually before starting physical therapy right away. He kept recording and carrying out his work obligations in spite of the agony.

Salman even had trouble with simple motions like sitting and standing up, Vishal continued. He said the actor's struggle was evident on the set. He added that the situation was made more difficult by having to cope with ongoing security and personal stress. The production crew apparently rescheduled action scenes to accommodate his recuperation. Despite the hurdles, Salman maintained coming up every day, garnering the respect of the cast and crew. Vishal commended his resilience, adding it was a really trying period, however the actor never stopped working.

Also read: Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari breaks her silence on divorce rumours: 'He is not even my ex'

Baba Siddique death

Baba Siddique was shot dead in October 2024 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East, Mumbai. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was declared dead shortly after the incident. The three attackers were reportedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has attacked Salman Khan in the past over claims of shooting blackbucks, an animal revered by the Bishnoi community.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DRIIV and AIVOT AI Sign MOU to bring Patented Deep Tech Solutions
DRIIV and AIVOT AI Sign MOU to bring Patented Deep Tech Solutions
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9: Live streaming, match details, timings, venues and more
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9: Live streaming, match details, timings, venues
This Father - Daughter Duo are reforming heart health in India, one heart at a time.
This Father - Daughter Duo are reforming heart health in India, one heart at a t
India's Startup Success Story Is Entering a New Global Growth Phase
India's Startup Success Story Is Entering a New Global Growth Phase
Eetha teaser leaked online: Shraddha Kapoor looks stuning as Lavani legend Vithabai, fans say 'Stree is back'
Eetha teaser leaked online: Shraddha Kapoor stuns as Lavani legend Vithabai
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement