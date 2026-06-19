How did Baba Siddique's death affect Salman Khan? Sikandar co-star reveals shocking details

Vishal Vashishtha revealed that Salman Khan continued shooting Sikandar despite injury, grief, and tight security, praising his dedication and resilience.

Salman Khan continued shooting Sikandar despite severe physical pain and emotional distress following a personal tragedy, according to co-star Vishal Vashishtha, who described the challenging phase during the film’s production.

Salman Khan’s difficult phase during Sikandar shoot

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna last appeared together in Sikandar. He experienced a significant personal loss during its production when his close friend and politician Baba Siddique was killed. This occurrence had a profound impact on him and resulted in increased security surrounding the actor because of safety worries. Despite having a terrible rib injury at the same time, he decided to keep filming.

Vishal Vashishtha recalls Salman’s struggle on set

Salman was physically, emotionally, and intellectually worn out, yet he stayed dedicated to his work, according to co-star Vishal Vashishtha. Regarding the actor's health, Vishal stated that Salman was "going through a lot" and would finish parts gradually before starting physical therapy right away. He kept recording and carrying out his work obligations in spite of the agony.

Salman even had trouble with simple motions like sitting and standing up, Vishal continued. He said the actor's struggle was evident on the set. He added that the situation was made more difficult by having to cope with ongoing security and personal stress. The production crew apparently rescheduled action scenes to accommodate his recuperation. Despite the hurdles, Salman maintained coming up every day, garnering the respect of the cast and crew. Vishal commended his resilience, adding it was a really trying period, however the actor never stopped working.

Also read: Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari breaks her silence on divorce rumours: 'He is not even my ex'

Baba Siddique death

Baba Siddique was shot dead in October 2024 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East, Mumbai. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was declared dead shortly after the incident. The three attackers were reportedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has attacked Salman Khan in the past over claims of shooting blackbucks, an animal revered by the Bishnoi community.