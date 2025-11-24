FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'

Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?

Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...

BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Apple, Amazon, Meta unite against Reliance Jio due to...

How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story

Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...

BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...

Dharmendra Dies: Who was Arjun Hingorani, man who gave Bollywood its 'He-man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Dilip Kumar, SRK presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, who died at 89 after a short hospital stay, led a life as dramatic as his on-screen roles. Read here to know how he met Hema Malini.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood legendary actor Dharmendra's love story was as cinematic as his life. The icon passed away today at the age of 89. Dharmendra dominated the entertainment industry from the 1960s to the 1970s, before evolving with the times and remaining relevant through the years. Known as one of the most handsome actors to ever grace the Indian silver screen, Dharmendra himself fell in love with the original Dream Girl - Hema Malini.

How Dharmendra met Hema Malini?

Dharmendra was already married when he entered Bollywood in the 1960s. He was married to Prakash Kaur and had children, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. Despite this, he fell in love with the beautiful Hema Malini.

Although their first official collaboration was in the 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, some reports indicate their story began earlier. Some sources say they met at the premiere of Asmaan Mahal, where Dharmendra was immediately captivated by Hema’s beauty, finding her “very pretty.”

When Dharmendra and Hema Malini's friendship turned into love 

However, it was during the filming of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan that their relationship truly developed. Playing the lead pair, reports suggest they spent long hours together on set, and their professional relationship soon blossomed into genuine affection. Their chemistry was undeniable, both on and off the screen.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's popular film

The audience was also aware of their connection. Their relationship quickly became a success, resulting in a series of memorable films, including Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Dream Girl, and the timeless classic Sholay. It is believed that their love story deepened during the making of Sholay (1975). Despite the difficulties, the two remained close.

Did Dharmendra and Hema Malini change religion to marry each other?

As per Hema Malini’s biography ‘Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl’ written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, there was some chatter about the illegitimacy of Dharmendra and Hema’s marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act as he was already married. The book suggests that rumours about the two stars converting to Islam, changing their names to Dilawar and Ayesha Bi and performing a nikaah in 1979 were everywhere.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion
When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'
Dilip Kumar, SRK presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra
Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'
Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?
Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit in Maharashtra?
Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...
Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's funeral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv
OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement