How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, who died at 89 after a short hospital stay, led a life as dramatic as his on-screen roles. Read here to know how he met Hema Malini.

Bollywood legendary actor Dharmendra's love story was as cinematic as his life. The icon passed away today at the age of 89. Dharmendra dominated the entertainment industry from the 1960s to the 1970s, before evolving with the times and remaining relevant through the years. Known as one of the most handsome actors to ever grace the Indian silver screen, Dharmendra himself fell in love with the original Dream Girl - Hema Malini.

How Dharmendra met Hema Malini?

Dharmendra was already married when he entered Bollywood in the 1960s. He was married to Prakash Kaur and had children, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. Despite this, he fell in love with the beautiful Hema Malini.

Although their first official collaboration was in the 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, some reports indicate their story began earlier. Some sources say they met at the premiere of Asmaan Mahal, where Dharmendra was immediately captivated by Hema’s beauty, finding her “very pretty.”

When Dharmendra and Hema Malini's friendship turned into love

However, it was during the filming of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan that their relationship truly developed. Playing the lead pair, reports suggest they spent long hours together on set, and their professional relationship soon blossomed into genuine affection. Their chemistry was undeniable, both on and off the screen.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's popular film

The audience was also aware of their connection. Their relationship quickly became a success, resulting in a series of memorable films, including Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Dream Girl, and the timeless classic Sholay. It is believed that their love story deepened during the making of Sholay (1975). Despite the difficulties, the two remained close.

Did Dharmendra and Hema Malini change religion to marry each other?

As per Hema Malini’s biography ‘Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl’ written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, there was some chatter about the illegitimacy of Dharmendra and Hema’s marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act as he was already married. The book suggests that rumours about the two stars converting to Islam, changing their names to Dilawar and Ayesha Bi and performing a nikaah in 1979 were everywhere.